Area girls golf teams utilize Portage Invite as postseason primer

Especially for the teams set to return in just 14 days, the trip can shed light on one of the trickier courses in the area, from its 84-yard par-3 second hole with a massive elevated tee box, to the sharp doglegs on the par-5 eighth and 13th holes.

Baraboo coach Steve Lien certainly thinks so.

“I’m just glad we were able to get out here today and had some nice weather, because this course is a little quirky and there are some quirky holes out here,” Lien said. “If you haven’t played it in a while, or haven’t played it all, it’s good to be able to get out here and play it. That helps a lot. It helps to get out here and see what the course is like and how it plays.”

Maass agreed, seeing it as a benefit for the host Warriors playing on it all season.

“Ed (Carlson) and I have always thought it’s a tremendous advantage to us, because as Ed would say it has ‘some quirky-type golf holes,’” Maass said. “We’ve always, I thought, used that to our advantage over the years, be it boys or girls golf. That certainly works in our favor.”

And even while the Golden Beavers may be playing their regional meet at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac, the uniqueness of Portage Country Club can definitely help in Chase’s eyes.