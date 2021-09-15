Area girls golf teams utilize Portage Invite as postseason primer

The prep girls golf season is arguably the shortest of all those offered by the WIAA.
Having started meets on Aug. 12, the season is already into the homestretch with regionals just two weeks away.
Portage assistant coach Rick Maass certainly recognizes how quickly things advance.
“It’s such a fast season, it just goes,” he said.
It’s also why Wednesday’s Portage Invite can be such a benefit to area teams looking to really sharpen their irons, so to speak, with conference meets and postseason play just around the corner.
“That’s what makes golf so crazy; you get started and it’s like it’s almost ending,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said.
“You play in things like today because it does get you ready for conference meets, regionals and different things like that. You need that experience to get yourselves ready.”
The nine-team tournament will be particularly helpful for the likes of Portage, Baraboo, Reedsburg, DeForest and Waunakee, who will all return to Portage Country Club on Sept. 29 for the Division 1 Portage regional. Fellow participating teams Beaver Dam and Mt. Horeb meanwhile will compete in the Div. 1 Fond du Lac and Madison Memorial regionals, respectively, while Wisconsin Dells and Osseo-Fairchild will compete in the Div. 2 Prairie du Chien regional.
Especially for the teams set to return in just 14 days, the trip can shed light on one of the trickier courses in the area, from its 84-yard par-3 second hole with a massive elevated tee box, to the sharp doglegs on the par-5 eighth and 13th holes.
Baraboo coach Steve Lien certainly thinks so.
“I’m just glad we were able to get out here today and had some nice weather, because this course is a little quirky and there are some quirky holes out here,” Lien said. “If you haven’t played it in a while, or haven’t played it all, it’s good to be able to get out here and play it. That helps a lot. It helps to get out here and see what the course is like and how it plays.”
Maass agreed, seeing it as a benefit for the host Warriors playing on it all season.
“Ed (Carlson) and I have always thought it’s a tremendous advantage to us, because as Ed would say it has ‘some quirky-type golf holes,’” Maass said. “We’ve always, I thought, used that to our advantage over the years, be it boys or girls golf. That certainly works in our favor.”
And even while the Golden Beavers may be playing their regional meet at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Fond du Lac, the uniqueness of Portage Country Club can definitely help in Chase’s eyes.
“You have to have that pressure of playing 18 holes, playing in some tough courses against other good players,” he said. “Then when you get to those other things, (you say) ‘Well we’ve done this already so it doesn’t feel so unnatural.’”
Along with the difficult course, there was difficult competition throughout.
Waunakee is ranked 10th in Div. 1 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings, while the Beavers were among 11 other teams to receive votes. Meanwhile, Wisconsin Dells is ranked No. 5 in Div. 2.
All three ranked squads showed they’re deserving of their status as they finished among the top-four teams on Wednesday with Waunakee claiming the team title with a 327. The Beavers were close behind as runners-up with a 345, while Baraboo (379) edged out Wisconsin Dells (387) for third place.
Meanwhile, the host Warriors took eighth with a 426 ahead of the Golden Beavers (465).
Individually, Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock earned medalist honors as she carded a 5-over-par 70, while DeForest’s Taryn Endres and Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker tied for second with matching 77s. Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson led all area competitors with a 10-over-par 80, while Baraboo was led by Caroline Lewison's 16-over-par 86.
While Portage, which was led by junior Ella Denure’s 88, finished lower down the totem pole, Maass knows it can only help.
“When you get to see somebody else play, you say ‘Well, I’m going to have to step my game up to compete against these people,’” he said. “I think it has tremendous value to play against good competition… I think our girls understand that and they’re going to do what they can to get better.”
“It’s good for our kids to play with that kind of competition, and sometimes they realize that ‘Hey, we’re not that far off,’” Lien added. “Sometimes they get a little intimidated, but it’s good to get through that now instead of at regionals or the conference meet.”
Wisconsin Dells’ Sehroob Benipal shot a 21-over-par 91 to lead the Chiefs, while the Golden Beavers were paced by Bri DiStefano’s 110. Similar to Maass, Chase sees the value in Wednesday’s competition, especially knowing how cyclical golf can be.
“It’s such a different sport than other sports because one week it seems like something maybe isn’t clicking, and then the next week you can be on again. It’s an exciting time for the kids in the fall,” he said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.