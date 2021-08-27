Baraboo boys' cross country carries familiar coaching staff, runners into 2021

Cross country gives high school athletes a number of chances to improve from year-to-year — in-season development, weight room growth, track and field improvement, and summer miles.
The Baraboo boys' cross country team brings back athletes who have taken each of these routes. Where that will lead the 2021 Thunderbirds remains to be seen, but they should get a chance to find out now that the WIAA schedule looks more like the standard after the 2020 season was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had a very modified season with small meets, tiered starts and a lack of traditional large invites," fourth-year Baraboo boys head coach Jake Boll said. "We look forward to a return to our regular schedule this season."
Boll will have a number of familiar faces along for the run. The current group of seniors has been in Boll's program since he took over the head coaching job from Peter Arndt, a Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame member who has returned in an assistant coaching capacity this season.
"We are all very excited to have him remain in our cross country family," said Boll, who assisted Arndt from 2012 through 2017.
The coaches like the group they've got heading into Saturday's season-opening Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown. Baraboo's veterans have taken a variety of steps to get to this point. Junior Connor Kleist returns after being named the team's most improved runner last season, while junior Daniel Yesipovich was the lone T-Bird to reach sectionals in 2020, and senior Ethan Sefkar led the team in miles this summer.
"Ethan Sefkar has led the team this summer with miles and has dedicated himself to be a top-tier runner in his senior year," Boll said. "Daniel Yesipovich qualified for the sectional championships last season and was just shy of qualifying for state as a sophomore. You can watch him to be a standout junior and likely top runner for the Thunderbirds. Connor Kleist earned the most improved runner last year and I expect him to continue that trajectory this season."
Seniors Evan Exo, who is entering his fourth year as a varsity letterwinner, and Eric Gumz also ran at subsectionals last season. They will look to take on bigger roles after the graduation of Jesus Torres, Marty Ederer and Cortney Dunnett, who is on the men's cross country team at Edgewood College. A number of underclassmen will also step into the fold to fill that gap.
"We’ve picked up a number of first-year runners at all grade levels, notably freshman Jacob Greenwood and sophomore Landon Knutson, who have had strong showings in the first week of practice," Boll said.
The T-Birds will take their speed on the road for the first five meets of the season, starting Saturday in Watertown and Thursday in DeForest.