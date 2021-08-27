Baraboo boys' cross country carries familiar coaching staff, runners into 2021

Cross country gives high school athletes a number of chances to improve from year-to-year — in-season development, weight room growth, track and field improvement, and summer miles.

The Baraboo boys' cross country team brings back athletes who have taken each of these routes. Where that will lead the 2021 Thunderbirds remains to be seen, but they should get a chance to find out now that the WIAA schedule looks more like the standard after the 2020 season was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a very modified season with small meets, tiered starts and a lack of traditional large invites," fourth-year Baraboo boys head coach Jake Boll said. "We look forward to a return to our regular schedule this season."

Boll will have a number of familiar faces along for the run. The current group of seniors has been in Boll's program since he took over the head coaching job from Peter Arndt, a Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame member who has returned in an assistant coaching capacity this season.

"We are all very excited to have him remain in our cross country family," said Boll, who assisted Arndt from 2012 through 2017.