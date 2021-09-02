Baraboo boys soccer closes strong to draw Mt. Horeb; Sauk Prairie's Boerger takes first

The Baraboo boys soccer team trailed for almost the entirety of Thursday’s Badger Conference game against Mount Horeb.
The host Thunderbirds were even on the scoreboard when the final horn sounded, however, as Ethan Uptagraw scored with 1 minute, 1 second remaining to salvage a 2-2 tie.
“We showed a lot of resiliency fighting back again from being down,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. “In the second half, we settled the ball down and looked to connect to feet instead of going over the top. We switched it up and that definitely helped us.
“It was great we fought until the end.”
Mount Horeb (2-0-1) continued its fast start to the season with a pair of goals in the opening minutes.
The Vikings took a 2-0 lead into halftime, but goalkeeper Zach Huffaker and the Baraboo defense pitched a second-half shutout to give the T-Birds (1-0-2) a chance to get back in the game.
Baraboo’s attackers responded. They came out the aggressors in the second half, including when Johan Lopez nearly buried the rebound on a long-range shot in the 46th minute.
The junior forward cut the deficit in half when he found the back of the net with a free kick that pulled the T-Birds within 2-1 at the 51:53 mark.
Ronaldo Lopez created another scoring chance when he was taken down just outside the penalty box in the 61st minute. Johan Lopez sent the free kick into the Mount Horeb wall, recovered possession and sent a cross into the box, but Mount Horeb eventually cleared.
The Vikings were closing in on a 3-0 start to the season when Ronaldo Lopez made something happen. The junior midfielder beat a pair of Vikings on the left side and sent a left-footed shot on goal.
The Mount Horeb goalkeeper made a leaping save, but Uptagraw was there to knock the rebound home and tie the game at 2 at 78:59.
The T-Birds held on for the tie, ending a 10-game losing streak in the series. Baraboo hasn’t beaten the Vikings since claiming a 2-0 home win on Aug. 24, 2010.
Reedsburg 4, Richland Center 0
The Beavers weathered a shaky start to claim a 4-0 road win and improve to 3-2 on the season.
“What turned out to be terrific improvement after terrific improvement began as nothing of the sort,” Reedsburg coach David Fitzpatrick said. “The first few minutes made everybody very nervous. We played like it, too, with Richland Center looking the far likelier team to score. Once we settled in and braved the onslaught of shots and failed touches, there was no looking back.”
The Beavers broke through at the 24:56 mark, with Eli Buelow scoring on a give-and-go with Bryan Mora-Osario to give Reedsburg a 1-0 lead.
“Eli Buelow opened scoring after first providing a brilliant pass that switched the point of attack,” Fitzpatrick said. “Buelow continued his run as Brayan Mora-Osorio attracted the Richland Center defenders to his side. Bryan crossed back over to Eli’s run, which allowed Eli to hammer it home.”
Eddie Alonso added a goal at 38:13 to give Reedsburg a 2-0 halftime lead.
Allen Stupinean broke the game open by scoring his first varsity goal at 69:58, then capped the scoring by assisting Alonso for a 78th-minute goal.
“Allen has been playing right back for us after playing forward almost exclusively,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s got unbelievable vision and picked out Alonso on a set piece for the fourth goal, a flicked headed goal to make it 10 goals for Alonso in this young season.”
Sun Prairie 5, Sauk Prairie 0
The Sauk Prairie boys’ soccer team suffered a 5-0 loss at Sun Prairie to lose back-to-back games for the first time in three years
The Eagles lost two straight games for the first time since losing at DeForest on Aug. 30 and Sept. 4, 2018.
Sauk Prairie (1-2-0) was ranked fifth in Division 2 in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings of the year, while Sun Prairie was seventh in Division 1.
CROSS COUNTRY Norski Invite
Jack Boerger won the individual title and the Sauk Prairie and Baraboo boys’ cross country teams took third and fourth, respectively, at the eight-team Norski Invitational on Thursday.
While Boerger, a Sauk Prairie junior, took first in 16:24.30, DeForest used five of the top-10 individuals to score 28 points and win the title at home. Waunakee took second with 75 points, followed by Sauk Prairie (86), Baraboo (93), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (143), Reedsburg (147), Janesville Parker (164) and Berlin (200).
Boerger’s first-place finish was backed up by Sauk Prairie senior Dalton Zirbel (17:32.10) taking fifth. Kaleb Hansen (18th place, 18:54.20), Jonah Richard (28th, 19:55.10) and Dylan Quayle (37th, 20:25.30) rounded out the Eagles’ top five.
The Baraboo boys were led by Daniel Yesipovich, who crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 17:55.60 to take ninth. Ethan Sefkar took 15th in 18:32.80, followed by Evan Exo (20th, 19:02.10), Connor Kleist (21st, 19:09.20) and Jacob Greenwood (29th, 19:55.20).
“We made some nice improvements from Watertown, notably Jacob Greenwood as our five man in 19:55,” Baraboo boys’ coach Jacob Boll said. “We had five guys all medal in the top 30 and all were under 20 minutes. That’s a good place to be this early in the season.
“Our top four had a nice pack at the mile mark with a 12-second spread. The two, three and four men faded a bit after that, so we’ll work on maintaining that pack up closer to Daniel. Overall, I’m very proud of our boys who were within reach of some key rivals that we’ll see again this season.”
Caden Schneider (13th, 18:09.40), Treynor Curtin (30th, 20:00.20), Ben Bruer (32nd, 20:10.40), Alek Southworth (36th, 20:25.00) and Arik Bauer (49th, 21:04.40) made up Reedsburg’s top five.
Waunakee won the girls’ meet with 43 points, followed by DeForest (48), Beaver Dam (78), Sauk Prairie (90), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (106), Berlin (144) and Baraboo (185). DeForest’s Lydia Bauer won the individual title in 20:16.00, edging out Reedsburg senior Jacqueling Lacen Villegas (20:34.00).
Sauk Prairie’s Catherine Gregg (21:12.80) took seventh, while Natalie Curtis (15th, 21:41.50), Lexi Been (18th, 22:05.00), Kassia Marquardt (20th, 22:11.20) and Kassie Gavol (38th, 23:28.60) also led the Eagles.
The first Baraboo girl across the finish line was Julia School, who took 29th in 22:51.10. Haylie Weyh (23:25.40) followed in 37th, while Brooke Lawton (24:00.10) took 47th, Shaylee Dougherty (24:06.30) 50th and Olivia Hollenback (24:11.80) 54th as the T-Birds dropped time across the board.
“All of the girls took enormous times off their Watertown times from last weekend,” Baraboo girls’ coach Julia Faylona said. “Before the race, I talked to the girls saying, ‘OK, last week our goal was just to be in that competitive mindset. We weren’t worrying about times. Today we are! You’re not just only going to be competitive, you’re going to run a smart race and focus more on your pace and mile times.’”
GIRLS TENNIS Reedsburg 5, Baraboo 2
Reedsburg won everything except No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles to claim a 5-2 dual-meet win over visiting Baraboo.
The lone three-set match of the night went Reedsburg’s way, as Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary came from behind to notch a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 win over Eva Huffaker and Eryn Benson. Reedsburg’s No. 3 doubles duo of Stephanie Torres and Maria Ruiz added a 7-6 (1), 6-4 win over Annie Langkamp and Adrienne Crubel, while Baraboo’s Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood at No. 1 doubles.
Baraboo’s Maggie Cleary picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Gabby Weis at No. 1 singles. The rest went to the Beavers, who saw Katelyn Wilhelm earn a 6-4, 6-3 win over Claire Bildsten at No. 2 singles, Emma Rockweiler a 6-0, 7-5 win over Alice Davies at No. 3 singles, and Halle Hahn a 6-4, 6-2 win over Emily Finnegan at No. 4 singles.
Sauk Prairie 7, Portage 0
The Eagles rolled in Portage on Thursday, winning their second Badger Conference dual of the week with a sweep of the Warriors.
Sauk Prairie won all seven matches in straight sets, including Quinlyn Mack’s 6-0, 6-0 win over Izzy Krueger at No. 1 singles. Devin O’Connor added a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over Riley Wood at No. 2 singles, Ava Andres a 6-1, 6-0 win over Ruby Atkinson at No. 3 singles, and Emilia Pape a 6-4, 6-1 win over Lauren Hein at No. 4 singles.
Doubles play also tilted heavily in Sauk Prairie’s favor. Lauren Frey and Faith Holler claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win over Allison Kallungi and Molly Voigt at No. 1 doubles, Avery Leigh and Lexi Chrisler a 6-1, 6-1 win over Hannah Kallungi and Emily Brees at No. 2 doubles, and Allison Shelton and Molly Diske a 6-1, 6-3 win over Thea Laffin and Sophia Brenemen at No. 3 doubles.