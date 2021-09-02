Baraboo boys soccer closes strong to draw Mt. Horeb; Sauk Prairie's Boerger takes first

“Our top four had a nice pack at the mile mark with a 12-second spread. The two, three and four men faded a bit after that, so we’ll work on maintaining that pack up closer to Daniel. Overall, I’m very proud of our boys who were within reach of some key rivals that we’ll see again this season.”

Caden Schneider (13th, 18:09.40), Treynor Curtin (30th, 20:00.20), Ben Bruer (32nd, 20:10.40), Alek Southworth (36th, 20:25.00) and Arik Bauer (49th, 21:04.40) made up Reedsburg’s top five.

Waunakee won the girls’ meet with 43 points, followed by DeForest (48), Beaver Dam (78), Sauk Prairie (90), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (106), Berlin (144) and Baraboo (185). DeForest’s Lydia Bauer won the individual title in 20:16.00, edging out Reedsburg senior Jacqueling Lacen Villegas (20:34.00).

Sauk Prairie’s Catherine Gregg (21:12.80) took seventh, while Natalie Curtis (15th, 21:41.50), Lexi Been (18th, 22:05.00), Kassia Marquardt (20th, 22:11.20) and Kassie Gavol (38th, 23:28.60) also led the Eagles.

The first Baraboo girl across the finish line was Julia School, who took 29th in 22:51.10. Haylie Weyh (23:25.40) followed in 37th, while Brooke Lawton (24:00.10) took 47th, Shaylee Dougherty (24:06.30) 50th and Olivia Hollenback (24:11.80) 54th as the T-Birds dropped time across the board.