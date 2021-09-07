Baraboo drops home dual against state-champion Edgewood

The Baraboo girls swim team took its biggest test of the year on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds hosted Madison Edgewood, which won five straight WIAA Division 2 state championships before winning the alternate fall season championship in the spring, and suffered a 109-61 loss in a dual meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

The hosts won two of the 11 varsity events, starting with the first one of the night. Natalie Gneiser, McKenzie Stute, Ella Lohr and Anna Balfanz touched the wall in 1 minute, 52.80 seconds to win the 200-yard medley relay, beating out Edgewood's Anna teDuits, Katie McClure, Izzy Bloom and Sophie Reed (1:53.49).

The T-Birds also swept the top-three spots in the 100 breaststroke. Stute touched the wall first, finishing in 1:08.85 to win the title. Lohr took second in 1:12.86, while Isabelle Stout placed third in 1:15.72.

Stute, a sophomore, added a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle, with her time of 2:02.30 trailing only Edgewood's Izzy Enz (1:55.99).

Other top-three finishes from Baraboo included Lohr's second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:03.64); Balfanz's third-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (:25.48) and 100 backstroke (1:02.55); Gneiser's third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:16.32).