Baraboo drops home dual meet against Oregon

The Baraboo High School girls golf team dropped a 201-177 Badger West Conference dual meet against Oregon on Monday.

Oregon's Emily Hopp shot a 39 on nine holes to win individual medalist honors at Baraboo Country Club.

“Oregon demonstrated excellent team depth and played well under the wet muddy course conditions," Baraboo coach Steve Lien said.

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison took second with a 43, while Meg Turkington (49), Kayla Capener (54) and Gaby Jurvelin (55) also scored for the Thunderbirds.

“Caroline Lewison played another solid round of golf with a 43, while Meg Turkington continued to improve her play," Lien said.

Baraboo is competing in Wednesday's invitational at Portage Country Club.