Baraboo drops home dual meet against Oregon
PREP GIRLS GOLF

Baraboo drops home dual meet against Oregon

Meg Turkington

Baraboo's Meg Turkington putts during a September 2020 dual meet against Reedsburg at Baraboo Country Club.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo High School girls golf team dropped a 201-177 Badger West Conference dual meet against Oregon on Monday.

Oregon's Emily Hopp shot a 39 on nine holes to win individual medalist honors at Baraboo Country Club.

“Oregon demonstrated excellent team depth and played well under the wet muddy course conditions," Baraboo coach Steve Lien said.

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison took second with a 43, while Meg Turkington (49), Kayla Capener (54) and Gaby Jurvelin (55) also scored for the Thunderbirds. 

“Caroline Lewison played another solid round of golf with a 43, while Meg Turkington continued to improve her play," Lien said.

Baraboo is competing in Wednesday's invitational at Portage Country Club.

