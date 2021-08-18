Baraboo earns WIAA Award of Excellence for 5th straight year

Baraboo High School is one of two schools that have earned the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Award of Excellence in each of the five years the award has been in existence.

Baraboo and Stoughton are the only schools that have met the criteria each year. Wisconsin Dells was also among the 33 recipients of the WIAA Award of Excellence in 2020-21.

"The award promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character," the WIAA's release reads. "For the second straight year, schools and athletics administrators experienced additional challenges in 2020-21 with the COVID-19 pandemic to account for guidelines, accommodations and schedule changes."