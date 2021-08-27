Baraboo football plays confidently in 44-6 win over Madison East

When Sussex Hamilton came to Baraboo last season, the hosts learned they could play against the biggest schools in Wisconsin.

When Madison East came to Beryl Newman Stadium on Friday, the Thunderbirds showed they can beat them.

The T-Birds did so convincingly, jumping out to a 30-0 halftime lead en route to a 44-6 home win over the Purgolders in a game that was called with 8 minutes, 35 seconds remaining due to lightning.

“I was telling the guys before the game, our motto is TPW, tough people win, and it’s more of a mental thing than physical,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “I knew as a group that they could handle any situation. I said, ‘Just be mentally tough tonight,’ because we knew this storm was coming and the game was going to start early. We were rushing through things, and we knew it was going to be a tough team. They were physically tough, bigger kids and our guys handled it well.”