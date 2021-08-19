 Skip to main content
Baraboo girls golf duos finish in top eight at Milton Best Ball event
Baraboo girls golf duos finish in top eight at Milton Best Ball event

Caroline Lewison

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison hits off the fairway during Thursday's season-opening invitational in Watertown.

 JIM LANGKAMPContributed

Both of Baraboo's duos broke 90 at Thursday's best ball event at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.

"The girls enjoyed the best ball format and played well as a team," Baraboo coach Steve Lien said.

Junior Kayla Capener and senior Caroline Lewison led the way, teaming up to shoot an 81 on the par-72 course. Capener and Lewison tied Fort Atkinson's Natalie Kammer and Rachel Edwards for fourth place out of 32 pairings.

Baraboo's Sadie Schlender and Meg Turkington added an 89 to tie for eighth.

With just two pairings in the event, Baraboo didn't qualify in the overall team standings. Janesville Craig won the title, with its three teams combining to shoot a 250. Oregon took second with a 263.

After playing three straight days, the T-Birds will take a break before hosting the Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday at Baraboo Country Club.

