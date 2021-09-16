Baraboo golf beats Edgewood to finish 3-2 in Badger West duals

The Baraboo girls golf team is in third place in the Badger West heading into Tuesday’s conference meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.

The Thunderbirds secured their standing with Thursday’s 188-201 dual-meet win over Madison Edgewood at Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison.

Kayla Capener won the day. The Baraboo junior shot a season-best nine-hole score of 43 to beat Edgewood’s Sarah Nakada (45) by two strokes. Edgewood’s Jacklyn Thao (46) took third, while Baraboo’s Caroline Lewison (47), Meg Turkington (48) and Sadie Schlender (50) took fourth through sixth to round out the scoring for the T-Birds.

Gaby Jurvelin added a 53 as the T-Birds finished with a 3-2 conference dual-meet record. Baraboo beat Edgewood, Portage and Mount Horeb, while falling to Oregon and Reedsburg. The teams will tee it up Tuesday in Prairie du Sac in what will be the final preparation for the WIAA postseason, which Baraboo will start at the Portage regional on Sept. 29, at Portage Country Club.