 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo, Stoughton football tickets to be sold online
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Baraboo, Stoughton football tickets to be sold online

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Casey Marron

Baraboo's Luna Larson (11) and Gabe Fitzwilliams (34) rush Monona Grove quarterback Casey Marron during Friday's game in Baraboo.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Baraboo High School athletic director Jim Langkamp said Tuesday that all ticket sales for Friday's varsity football game at Stoughton will take place online.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.badgerconference.org and following the link to the Baraboo page. For more information, contact Langkamp at (608) 355-3945.

Baraboo (3-0, 1-0 Badger Small Conference) is 3-0 for the first time in more than 20 years, while Stoughton (1-2, 0-1) is looking to end a two-game losing streak. The teams last met when Stoughton claimed a 28-14 home win over Baraboo on Aug. 23, 2018.

Baraboo takes unbeaten record into Stoughton; Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie look to get going

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News