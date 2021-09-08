Baraboo, Stoughton football tickets to be sold online

Baraboo High School athletic director Jim Langkamp said Tuesday that all ticket sales for Friday's varsity football game at Stoughton will take place online.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.badgerconference.org and following the link to the Baraboo page. For more information, contact Langkamp at (608) 355-3945.

Baraboo (3-0, 1-0 Badger Small Conference) is 3-0 for the first time in more than 20 years, while Stoughton (1-2, 0-1) is looking to end a two-game losing streak. The teams last met when Stoughton claimed a 28-14 home win over Baraboo on Aug. 23, 2018.