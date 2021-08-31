Baraboo swimming beats out Sauk Prairie to win home quadrangular

The Baraboo girls' swim team outswam a trio of rivals to win Tuesday's home quadrangular at Jack Young Middle School.
The Thunderbirds scored 190 points to edge out Sauk Prairie (168), while Lodi (116) and Portage (38) rounded out Baraboo's first home meet of the season.
The T-Birds won the first five events of the night, starting when Anna Balfanz, McKenzie Stute, Ella Lohr and Natalie Gneiser touched the wall in 4 minutes, 7.90 seconds to win the 400-yard medley relay. The quartet beat out Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker, Trinity Doerre, Kassandra Miller and Ashley Pape (4:22.47) by nearly 15 seconds.
Baraboo also won the 500 freestyle relay by more than 15 seconds, with Karlie Wegner, Bianca Brown, Clare Stuczynski and Bailey Sersland taking first in 5:22.97.
Gneiser, Rachel Laux, Isabella Stout and Lohr cruised to the wall in the 400 medley relay to take first in 4:21.75, while Laux, Ayla School, Stuczynski and Balfanz capped Baraboo's fast start by winning the 200 freestyle junior/senior relay in 1:51.90.
The T-Birds didn't compete in the fifth event of the night, when Lodi won the 4-by-50 breaststroke/butterfly/breaststroke/butterfly in 2:18.37.
Baraboo got right back at it in the sixth event, as the only team to break the 1-minute mark in the 4-by-25 freestyle, when Gracie Terry, Ophelia Swallen, School and Mackenzie McMahon took first in :59.46. Lodi wasn't far behind, with Kiley Beuthin, Sydney Groshek, Emma Locher and Anna Crary taking second in 1:00.14.
Sauk Prairie's first win of the night came in the 200 butterfly relay, with Kaylee Oleson, Riley Talmage, Pape and Acker winning in 1:56.37. Acker, Talmage, Pape and Oleson also won the 200 backstroke relay in 2:01.26.
But Baraboo had enough to win the day. McMahon, Brown, Hallie Kepple and Swallen won the 200 medley relay (2:04.71); Sersland, Gneiser, Stout and Stute won the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.01); Wegner, Terry, Swallen and Kepple won the 4-by-50 freshman/junior relay; and Stout, Laux, Brown and Stute won the 200 breaststroke relay (2:13.72).
Baraboo, which opened the season by taking second in a 10-team invitational at New Berlin Eisenhower on Saturday, will be off until hosting a dual against Madison Edgewood on Sept. 7.