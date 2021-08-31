Baraboo swimming beats out Sauk Prairie to win home quadrangular

The Baraboo girls' swim team outswam a trio of rivals to win Tuesday's home quadrangular at Jack Young Middle School.

The Thunderbirds scored 190 points to edge out Sauk Prairie (168), while Lodi (116) and Portage (38) rounded out Baraboo's first home meet of the season.

The T-Birds won the first five events of the night, starting when Anna Balfanz, McKenzie Stute, Ella Lohr and Natalie Gneiser touched the wall in 4 minutes, 7.90 seconds to win the 400-yard medley relay. The quartet beat out Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker, Trinity Doerre, Kassandra Miller and Ashley Pape (4:22.47) by nearly 15 seconds.

Baraboo also won the 500 freestyle relay by more than 15 seconds, with Karlie Wegner, Bianca Brown, Clare Stuczynski and Bailey Sersland taking first in 5:22.97.

Gneiser, Rachel Laux, Isabella Stout and Lohr cruised to the wall in the 400 medley relay to take first in 4:21.75, while Laux, Ayla School, Stuczynski and Balfanz capped Baraboo's fast start by winning the 200 freestyle junior/senior relay in 1:51.90.

The T-Birds didn't compete in the fifth event of the night, when Lodi won the 4-by-50 breaststroke/butterfly/breaststroke/butterfly in 2:18.37.