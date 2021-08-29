 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo swimming finishes 2nd at season-opening invitational
0 Comments

Baraboo swimming finishes 2nd at season-opening invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Balfanz

Baraboo's Anna Balfanz takes a breath during the 100-meter freestyle during a 2020 dual meet against Portage at Rusch Elementary School in Portage.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo girls' swim team opened the 2021 season with a runner-up finish in a 10-team invitational at New Berlin Eisenhower.

The Thunderbirds scored 452.5 points to trail only Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial (550.5), while Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine (326) finished a distant third.

Anna Balfanz (1:02.18) and Natalie Gneiser (1:02.49) touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke. The Baraboo duo beat the field by more than 5 seconds, as Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial's Madison Richter (1:07.77) took third.

McKenzie Stute (1:10.44) and Ella Lohr (1:12.25) took second and third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke, finishing behind Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial's Claire Wright (1:08.07).

Lohr (1:03.09) added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly; Balfanz (:25.62) took second in the 50 freestyle; Isabella Stout (2:08.61) and Bailey Sersland (2:09.61) took third and fourth in the 200 freestyle; Gneiser (2:17.60) and Stute (2:17.83) took third and fourth in the 200 individual medley; and Sersland  (5:47.80) took fourth in the 500 freestyle 

Baraboo was the runner-up in all three relays. Gneiser, Stute, Lohr and Balfanz took second in the 200 medley relay (1:52.71); Stout, Clare Stuczynski, Sersland and Balfanz took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.58); and Gneiser, Stute, Sersland and Lohr took second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.89).

Baraboo will host a quadrangular on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News