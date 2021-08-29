Baraboo swimming finishes 2nd at season-opening invitational

The Baraboo girls' swim team opened the 2021 season with a runner-up finish in a 10-team invitational at New Berlin Eisenhower.

The Thunderbirds scored 452.5 points to trail only Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial (550.5), while Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine (326) finished a distant third.

Anna Balfanz (1:02.18) and Natalie Gneiser (1:02.49) touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke. The Baraboo duo beat the field by more than 5 seconds, as Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial's Madison Richter (1:07.77) took third.

McKenzie Stute (1:10.44) and Ella Lohr (1:12.25) took second and third, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke, finishing behind Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial's Claire Wright (1:08.07).

Lohr (1:03.09) added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly; Balfanz (:25.62) took second in the 50 freestyle; Isabella Stout (2:08.61) and Bailey Sersland (2:09.61) took third and fourth in the 200 freestyle; Gneiser (2:17.60) and Stute (2:17.83) took third and fourth in the 200 individual medley; and Sersland (5:47.80) took fourth in the 500 freestyle