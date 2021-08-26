Baraboo tennis sweeps Sparta, falls to Tomah

The Baraboo High School tennis team claimed its second sweep of the season on Wednesday.

The Thunderbirds traveled to Sparta and claimed a 7-0 win over the Spartans, who were hosting the quadrangular.

Baraboo, which also swept Lodi on Aug. 20, eased by Sparta on Wednesday. The only match that went the distance was at No. 3 singles, where Baraboo's Eva Huffaker earned a 10-7 third-set win to beat Sparta's Mya Von Ruden.

Maggie Cleary swept Isabella Roth at No. 1 singles, while Claire Bildsten earned a 6-2, 6-0 win over Nadia Tovar at No. 2 singles; Emily Finnegan notched a 6-4, 6-0 win over Claire Pribbenow at No. 4 singles; Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jill Roou and Harlee Phipps at No. 1 doubles; Alice Davies and Annie Langkamp a 6-3, 7-5 win over Kate Gilbertson and Alana Clark at No. 2 doubles; and Eryn Benson and Adrienne Crubel a 6-1, 6-1 win over Libby Oswald and Kira Markuson at No. 3 doubles.

Tomah 4, Baraboo 3

The T-Birds won just one of four singles matches in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Tomah, in Sparta.

Bildsten claimed the lone singles win, picking up a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sabin Steinhoff at No. 3 singles.

Lewison and Koppie added a 6-1, 6-0 win over Macy Arch and Emma Larson at No. 1 doubles, while Huffaker and Crubel earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Marie Bannan and MaKayla Ueeck at No. 3 doubles.