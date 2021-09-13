Baraboo volleyball goes 2-3 at Middleton Invite

The Baraboo High School volleyball team went 2-3 to finish seventh out of 15 teams at Saturday's Middleton Invitational.

The Thunderbirds started the event with a dominant 25-7, 25-8 win over Madison East, while they later pulled out a 26-24, 19-25, 15-13 win over Platteville. On the other hand, they suffered a 25-17, 25-14, loss to La Crosse Aquinas, a 25-21, 25-22, 15-11 loss to Onalaska and a 25-16, 25-10 loss to Verona.

Jaydnn Gruner led Baraboo with 45 assists, 29 digs, 13 aces and five blocks during the tournament. The sophomore added 25 kills, while McKenzie Gruner had a team-high 41 kills, Annah Tiber had 39 assists and Paityn Lewison chipped in 25 digs.

The T-Birds will visit Mount Horeb on Tuesday for a Badger Conference match.