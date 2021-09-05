 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo volleyball goes 4-1 at Aquinas Invitational
0 Comments
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Baraboo volleyball goes 4-1 at Aquinas Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jaydnn Gruner

Baraboo's Jaydnn Gruner records a kill during a home win over Portage in 2020.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

McKenzie and Jaydnn Gruner had 33 and 24 kills, respectively, to lead the Baraboo High School girls volleyball team to a 4-1 record at the La Crosse Aquinas Invitational on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds claimed a 25-16, 25-11 win over Eleva-Strum, a 25-13, 23-25, 15-11 win over Onalaska Luther, a 25-9, 25-17 win over Arcadia, and a 25-21, 25-18 win over LaCrescent/Hokah, while suffering a 25-19, 25-21 loss to McDonell Central.

Jaydnn Gruner's all-around effort led to 24 kills, 52 assists, 11 aces and 28 digs. McKenzie Gruner and Kylie Sprecher each had two blocks, while Paityn Lewison had 38 digs and nine aces, Katie Peterson had 48 kills, and Taylor Pfaff had 28 digs.

The T-Birds, who improved to 10-7 on the season, will compete in a four-team Badger Conference triangular Tuesday in Reedsburg.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News