Baraboo volleyball goes 4-1 at Aquinas Invitational

McKenzie and Jaydnn Gruner had 33 and 24 kills, respectively, to lead the Baraboo High School girls volleyball team to a 4-1 record at the La Crosse Aquinas Invitational on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds claimed a 25-16, 25-11 win over Eleva-Strum, a 25-13, 23-25, 15-11 win over Onalaska Luther, a 25-9, 25-17 win over Arcadia, and a 25-21, 25-18 win over LaCrescent/Hokah, while suffering a 25-19, 25-21 loss to McDonell Central.

Jaydnn Gruner's all-around effort led to 24 kills, 52 assists, 11 aces and 28 digs. McKenzie Gruner and Kylie Sprecher each had two blocks, while Paityn Lewison had 38 digs and nine aces, Katie Peterson had 48 kills, and Taylor Pfaff had 28 digs.

The T-Birds, who improved to 10-7 on the season, will compete in a four-team Badger Conference triangular Tuesday in Reedsburg.