Baraboo volleyball goes 6-5 at season-opening invite

The Baraboo volleyball team opened the season with a sixth-place finish at the 14-team Janesville Invitational.

The Thunderbirds went 6-5 at two-day the event, which ran from Friday through Saturday in Janesville.

The T-Birds' season started with a 25-15, 20-25, 15-7 win over Delavan-Darien on Friday. They finished day one with a 4-2 record, also sweeping Tomah and Janesville Parker, and claiming a 25-17, 22-25, 15-8 win over Edgerton.

Their two losses were a 25-15, 25-15 loss to Brodhead and a 25-13, 25-16 loss to rival Sauk Prairie.

The 4-2 start earned the T-Birds a place in the Gold Bracket on Saturday.

They went 2-3 on day two, including a 25-15, 25-21 win over Lancaster and a 25-16, 25-11 win over Elkhorn.

The T-Birds won the first set against Whitnall but suffered an 18-25, 25-22, 16-14 loss. They also fell 25-18, 25-13 to Sauk Prairie and 25-17, 25-18 to Janesville Craig.

McKenzie Gruner finished the weekend with a team-high 77 kills and 20 blocks. Katie Peterson had 82 assists and 20 aces, and Jaydnn Gruner added 63 kills and 76 assists.