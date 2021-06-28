 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo's Haslanger 5K returns Aug. 7
0 Comments

Baraboo's Haslanger 5K returns Aug. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Haslanger 5k

Leah Honish (left), Emily Fry (middle) and Caden Schneider stand together after winning their respective events at the 2019 Haslanger Races at Baraboo High School. Honish, a 6-year-old from DeForest, won the half-mile kids' race, while Fry, 41 of Loganville, won the women's 5-kilometer race in 23 minutes, 37 seconds, and Schneider, 15, of Reedsburg, won the men's 5K in 18:14. The event is named after former Baraboo High School cross country coach Harry Haslanger and raises funds for the Baraboo cross country program.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

After a year off, the 2021 Haslanger five-kilometer race is set for Aug. 7 at Baraboo High School.

The proceedings will begin at 7:45 a.m. with a half-mile race for kids — ages 10 and under — around the track at Beryl Newman Stadium. The five-kilometer road race will start at 8 a.m.

The event goes to support the Baraboo High School boys and girls cross country teams.

Registration for the 5K costs $25 on race day, while the kids race costs $12. All registrants will receive a t-shirt.

Interested participants can register at raceroster.com/events/2021/48738/haslanger-5k-race, or by picking up a form at Wildside Action Sports in Baraboo. 

The 2020 Haslanger races were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News