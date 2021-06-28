Baraboo's Haslanger 5K returns Aug. 7

After a year off, the 2021 Haslanger five-kilometer race is set for Aug. 7 at Baraboo High School.

The proceedings will begin at 7:45 a.m. with a half-mile race for kids — ages 10 and under — around the track at Beryl Newman Stadium. The five-kilometer road race will start at 8 a.m.

The event goes to support the Baraboo High School boys and girls cross country teams.

Registration for the 5K costs $25 on race day, while the kids race costs $12. All registrants will receive a t-shirt.

Interested participants can register at raceroster.com/events/2021/48738/haslanger-5k-race, or by picking up a form at Wildside Action Sports in Baraboo.

The 2020 Haslanger races were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

