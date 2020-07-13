Baraboo's Haslanger races canceled due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Haslanger races at Baraboo High School have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 version of the event was scheduled for Aug. 1, starting at Beryl Neuman Stadium at Baraboo High School.

The event, which includes a five-kilometer race and a half-mile kids race, traditionally supports the Baraboo High School boys and girls cross country teams, while also going toward two annual scholarships for BHS graduating classes.

Organizers anticipate the races returning in 2021.

