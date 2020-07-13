Baraboo's Haslanger races canceled due to COVID-19
2017 Haslanger Kids Half-Mile Run

Young runners line up for the Haslanger Kids Half-Mile Run at the Baraboo High School track on Aug. 5, 2017. The race was part of the 35th annual Haslanger Wells Fargo Classic 5K, which raises proceeds for the Baraboo boys and girls cross country teams.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

The annual Haslanger races at Baraboo High School have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 version of the event was scheduled for Aug. 1, starting at Beryl Neuman Stadium at Baraboo High School.

The event, which includes a five-kilometer race and a half-mile kids race, traditionally supports the Baraboo High School boys and girls cross country teams, while also going toward two annual scholarships for BHS graduating classes.

Organizers anticipate the races returning in 2021.

