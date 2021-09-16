Baraboo's Lopez scores 54th, 55th career goals to break school's all-time record

No Baraboo High School boys soccer player has scored more goals than Johan Lopez.
The junior forward is far from done, as he has another season and a half to add to his tally after breaking Brad Downie’s school record by scoring his 54th career goal during last weekend’s tournament at Woodside Sports Complex.
“Johan is an incredibly talented player that has excellent soccer sense, especially in front of the goal,” Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said last season. “He uses his speed, strength, fantastic ball control and field vision to get past and around the opposing defender and takes advantage of nearly all opportunities he gets.”
Lopez has been building toward the record since he and twin brother Ronaldo Lopez stepped onto a high school field as freshmen in 2019-20. Johan scored in his first game, finding the back of the net during a 7-1 home win over Watertown on Aug. 27, 2019.
Since then, he’s scored much more often than not. He put up 12 goals as a freshman to earn honorable mention All-Badger North Conference honors, then erupted for 30 goals in 2020 to break Baraboo’s single-season record. According to WisSports.net, Lopez tied for the third-most goals in the state last fall.
“This was his breakout year,” Lang said after the 2020 season. “I’m confident his phenomenal work ethic will continue to see him progress and he’ll keep experiencing successes at the highest level. Johan’s performances this season helped put Baraboo soccer on the radar of our opponents, both near and far. To me, there is only one direction this awesome kid can go: way, way up.”
Lopez’s standout sophomore year put him well within range of beating Downie’s record heading into this season. He got there efficiently, scoring in each of Baraboo’s first eight games en route to passing Downie, a 2003 Baraboo graduate, by scoring his 54th and 55th career goals during an 11-1 win over Richland Center on Sept. 11.
Lopez’s prolific goal-scoring has led to wins, as Baraboo went 13-3-1 in 2020 to win the first regional title in program history before suffering a 4-3 loss at Wausau West in the WIAA Div. 1 sectional semifinals.
Lopez and the Thunderbirds have started fast again this fall. The forward has 13 goals, while Baraboo held a 5-2-2 record entering Thursday’s home game against Waunakee, the fourth-ranked Division 1 team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll. With both Baraboo’s single-season and career goals record to his name, any goals Lopez scores going forward will only add to his standing atop program history.