Baraboo's Lopez scores 54th, 55th career goals to break school's all-time record

No Baraboo High School boys soccer player has scored more goals than Johan Lopez.

The junior forward is far from done, as he has another season and a half to add to his tally after breaking Brad Downie’s school record by scoring his 54th career goal during last weekend’s tournament at Woodside Sports Complex.

“Johan is an incredibly talented player that has excellent soccer sense, especially in front of the goal,” Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said last season. “He uses his speed, strength, fantastic ball control and field vision to get past and around the opposing defender and takes advantage of nearly all opportunities he gets.”

Lopez has been building toward the record since he and twin brother Ronaldo Lopez stepped onto a high school field as freshmen in 2019-20. Johan scored in his first game, finding the back of the net during a 7-1 home win over Watertown on Aug. 27, 2019.

Since then, he’s scored much more often than not. He put up 12 goals as a freshman to earn honorable mention All-Badger North Conference honors, then erupted for 30 goals in 2020 to break Baraboo’s single-season record. According to WisSports.net, Lopez tied for the third-most goals in the state last fall.