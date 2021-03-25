BASKETBALL: Baraboo's White Eagle signs with Triton College in Illinois

“When she returned to Baraboo this summer and she got in the gym, those old memories started coming back. Just yesterday, we found ourselves in the new gym at the middle school working on her shot ... and just as I thought six or seven years ago in middle school, I have no doubt she’ll face the challenges in front of her. Maya’s never satisfied with her game, and that mindset is what’s going to help her at the next level.”

White Eagle said her love of basketball and her drive to improve came from being around the sport.

“I knew that I wanted to take it seriously after middle school because I was just around basketball so much,” said White Eagle, a 1,000-point scorer who will play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game in July. “My brothers played so much. I watched the WNBA, NBA, college basketball and I was just like, ‘You know, I think I want to do this the rest of my life and make a commitment to it.’ Every time I play basketball, I just focus on working hard because you get results when you work hard.”

Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp highlighted another one of White Eagle’s “it” factors Thursday.