BASKETBALL: Baraboo's White Eagle signs with Triton College in Illinois

Maya White Eagle spent one year at Baraboo High School.
You wouldn’t know it with the way she looked at home on the basketball court, in the halls and in the cafeteria Thursday while deciding her future. During a ceremony at the high school, White Eagle signed a full scholarship to play NJCAA Division I women’s basketball at Triton College in River Grove, Ill.
“It’s a sigh of relief,” White Eagle said of reaching a goal she’s been working toward since middle school. “I feel really blessed and thankful I was able to get the experience to be able to do it — even with COVID and everything going on.
“With the campus ... the coaches ... it’s just a great environment there and I know I can try to succeed at the next level.”
Triton, which is located about 15 miles from Chicago, is just as happy to have White Eagle as the centerpiece of its 2021 recruiting class.
“She was our top recruit this year,” said Triton head coach Marques Hatch, who was in attendance Thursday along with a pair of assistants. “A lot of what we want to do from a recruiting standpoint started with her. Now, with her in the fold ... a lot of players that know her, they’ll want to come play with her. That’s what I’m hoping for.
“She plays hard, she’s a team player, she’s vocal, she works hard, she wants to be in the gym all the time. And those are type of people we want in our program.”
White Eagle will look to bring all those traits with her to Triton, which will be her third school in three seasons. The 5-foot-6 guard spent the first three years of high school at Madison Memorial, where she helped the Spartans compile a 57-18 record. As a junior, White Eagle averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game for a Memorial team that went 24-2 and lost in the 2020 WIAA Division 1 sectional finals.
The next time she stepped on a basketball court, she was wearing a Baraboo jersey. In between, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and her grandma Mary passed away. White Eagle, who grew up in Baraboo and moved to Madison with her grandparents, Mary and Bill, when high school started, returned home this school year to play for the Thunderbirds.
White Eagle was in control immediately, averaging 20.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game on 50.7 percent shooting for a young Baraboo team that went 4-18. After years of watching White Eagle’s progression, Baraboo head coach Michael Behl was happy to have her in a T-Bird uniform this winter.
“Maya told me way back in middle school that she wanted to play college basketball,” Behl said. “I didn’t doubt her. Her commitment and determination is unwavering and her love of the game is obvious. Maya and I spent a lot of time in the gym together working on her game. I remember hours of practice in the old gym in the middle school working on pull-up jumpers and finishing moves.
“When she returned to Baraboo this summer and she got in the gym, those old memories started coming back. Just yesterday, we found ourselves in the new gym at the middle school working on her shot ... and just as I thought six or seven years ago in middle school, I have no doubt she’ll face the challenges in front of her. Maya’s never satisfied with her game, and that mindset is what’s going to help her at the next level.”
White Eagle said her love of basketball and her drive to improve came from being around the sport.
“I knew that I wanted to take it seriously after middle school because I was just around basketball so much,” said White Eagle, a 1,000-point scorer who will play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game in July. “My brothers played so much. I watched the WNBA, NBA, college basketball and I was just like, ‘You know, I think I want to do this the rest of my life and make a commitment to it.’ Every time I play basketball, I just focus on working hard because you get results when you work hard.”
Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp highlighted another one of White Eagle’s “it” factors Thursday.
“Early in the year, I stopped after a JV practice to talk to the JV team,” Langkamp said. “The varsity players were kind of hanging around, they were just arriving and the JV was kind of getting done. And Maya’s there and the freshmen and sophomores are there and Maya’s going up to them, ‘Hey, how was your day today? How are you doing?’ to the freshmen and sophomores. That was one of the coolest things I’ve seen. I told her that night, ‘Maya, that’s tremendous leadership.’ That’s amazing, the best player on the team talking to the freshmen and making them feel comfortable.
“When I saw that from Maya, I thought that was really impressive. From what I understand, she’s like that in the halls of our school too. ... That’s the kind of person Maya is. More important than basketball, how she treats people is really special.”
Those types of stories — along with her talent — put her on Triton’s radar.
“I saw Maya at a showcase a while back,” Hatch said. “I fell in love with her game and we were able to have a conversation and set up a visit. She came down for a visit, we had a great visit. I think she embodies the type of player we’re trying to recruit to change our program around.
“I don’t want to put any parameters on her game. I think great players, you just put them on the court and let them play. I’ll figure out a way to utilize her to the best of my abilities, but with her work ethic and her ability, we’ll turn her loose on the court and let her go.”
Like usual, White Eagle knows what she's working toward.
“The goal is to try to go from JUCO into Division I basketball,” White Eagle said. “And to major in sports broadcasting and journalism. I’m just going to work hard and do my best and let God take over.”