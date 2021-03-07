BOWLING: Baraboo girls take eighth at state, Yngsdal ties for 16th in boys' singles competition

The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie club bowling teams reached day two of the 2021 Wisconsin High School State Bowling Club state tournament this weekend at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.

The locals ended their run on day two of the three-day tournament. The Baraboo girls’ score of 2,319 earned an eighth-place finish out of 12 Division 2 teams, while Sauk Prairie (2,654) and Baraboo (2,478) took 11th and 19th, respectively, out of 24 teams in the D2 boys’/coed tournament.

The Baraboo boys were represented by Brice Parchem, Aaron Becker, Kyle Adams, Brett Grefe, Brogan Ludtke and Riley Yngsdal, while Charlie Burzynski, Jenna Meise, Abby Gasser, Rachel Nelson, Taylor Reppen and Jorden Frinkle teamed up for the girls. The first round of the team tournament added up 15 game scores to reach the team totals. Clinton led the boys’/coed division with a team score of 2,892, while the Peshtigo paced the girls’ field with a 2,657.

The top five teams in each category advanced to Saturday evening’s semifinals. Clinton won the Division 2 boys’/coed title with a 348-323 win over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in Sunday’s championship, while the Peshtigo girls wrapped up the title with a 370-300 win over Monona Grove.