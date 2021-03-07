BOWLING: Baraboo girls take eighth at state, Yngsdal ties for 16th in boys' singles competition

The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie club bowling teams reached day two of the 2021 Wisconsin High School State Bowling Club state tournament this weekend at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.
The locals ended their run on day two of the three-day tournament. The Baraboo girls’ score of 2,319 earned an eighth-place finish out of 12 Division 2 teams, while Sauk Prairie (2,654) and Baraboo (2,478) took 11th and 19th, respectively, out of 24 teams in the D2 boys’/coed tournament.
The Baraboo boys were represented by Brice Parchem, Aaron Becker, Kyle Adams, Brett Grefe, Brogan Ludtke and Riley Yngsdal, while Charlie Burzynski, Jenna Meise, Abby Gasser, Rachel Nelson, Taylor Reppen and Jorden Frinkle teamed up for the girls. The first round of the team tournament added up 15 game scores to reach the team totals. Clinton led the boys’/coed division with a team score of 2,892, while the Peshtigo paced the girls’ field with a 2,657.
The top five teams in each category advanced to Saturday evening’s semifinals. Clinton won the Division 2 boys’/coed title with a 348-323 win over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah in Sunday’s championship, while the Peshtigo girls wrapped up the title with a 370-300 win over Monona Grove.
The Sheboygan co-op (390) and Menomonee Falls (338) won the Division 1 girls’ and boys’ titles, respectively. The state singles competition began Friday. Yngsdal got through the first round, knocking down 668 pins in three games Friday night. He started the tournament with a 161, then put up a 244 and a 263 to earn one of 24 individual spots in Saturday’s semifinals. Yngsdal put up scores of 210, 199 and 146 on Saturday to finish with 1,223 pins across six games, which tied West Bend East’s Zachary Zoromski for 16th overall.
Ludtke finished 54th out of nearly 100 bowlers. He finished Friday with a score of 560, tallying games of 189, 165 and 206.
Omro’s Ian Yost had a six-game score of 1,356 to lead the Division 2 boys’ singles competition entering the final day. However, Kimberly’s Christopher Richardson came away with the title, claiming a 246-170 win over Yost in the title match.
On the girls’ side, Baraboo’s Frinkle (508) and Reppen (490) took 40th and 47th, respectively, out of 55 individuals. Frinkle’s tournament included games of 156, 192 and 160, while Reppen had scores of 175, 182 and 133.
Kenosha Bradford’s Stephanie Zagar notched a 237-184 win over West Bend East’s Makenzie Phillips to claim the Division 2 girls’ title.
Sauk Prairie went through District 4 to reach state, while the Baraboo teams advanced through district 9A. The Baraboo boys had an 11-1 record entering state, while the girls went 8-4.
Baraboo will send three girls and three boys to an all-stars competition in Milwaukee on March 13. The event brings the state’s 14 districts together for a competition that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Baraboo’s Ludtke and John Meegan helped the District 9A boys win the title.