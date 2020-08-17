COLLEGE SPORTS: Baraboo's Turkington hoping for relatively normal college experience despite cancellation of football

Turkington had been working out since school moved online in March, returning to Baraboo to work and lift with an eye on the now-canceled football season. The 6-foot-2 quarterback and pitcher is hoping for a relatively normal college experience this fall, as three of his four classes are in-person while one is completely online. The football team is also planning on practicing and working out as much as possible within local health guidelines.

Uncertainty will likely be present throughout the 2020-21 school year, which has made communication key throughout the spring and summer.

“The communication between the coaches and players has been good," Turkington said. "They try to update us as soon as they can and give us as much information as they can tell us. They often don't know exactly what is going to happen, but they tell us what they know and always say to stay positive and prepare like we are going to play.”

The messaging has been the same since mid-March, when sports shut down across the United States.