COLLEGE SPORTS: Baraboo's Turkington hoping for relatively normal college experience despite cancellation of football

Brock Turkington is heading back to Ripon College this fall. However, the college athlete doesn’t know when he’ll compete again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turkington is entering his sophomore year at Ripon, where he intended to play football and baseball. It’s gotten off to an interesting start for the 2019 graduate of Baraboo High School, who completed his only pass as a freshman last fall and had decided to sit out baseball to rest his arm this spring. That decision was rendered moot when the entire Ripon baseball season was canceled by COVID-19.
Turkington's rare competitive downtime was extended indefinitely when the Midwest Conference, of which Ripon is a member, canceled fall sports for 2020. It was a shock for Turkington, whose dad Steve is a physical education teacher and the head football coach at Baraboo, to hear football won’t happen for the first fall since he was a kid.
“The time off has felt very strange, I can't remember a time in my life when I haven’t been playing a sport of some kind,” said Turkington, who was in a July 27 Zoom meeting when he learned the football season was canceled. “We are going back to school and we will be there going to class and everything like normal — just without football. When baseball got canceled, it was more expected, because we already knew we were being sent home for the spring semester."
Turkington had been working out since school moved online in March, returning to Baraboo to work and lift with an eye on the now-canceled football season. The 6-foot-2 quarterback and pitcher is hoping for a relatively normal college experience this fall, as three of his four classes are in-person while one is completely online. The football team is also planning on practicing and working out as much as possible within local health guidelines.
Uncertainty will likely be present throughout the 2020-21 school year, which has made communication key throughout the spring and summer.
“The communication between the coaches and players has been good," Turkington said. "They try to update us as soon as they can and give us as much information as they can tell us. They often don't know exactly what is going to happen, but they tell us what they know and always say to stay positive and prepare like we are going to play.”
The messaging has been the same since mid-March, when sports shut down across the United States.
"My roommates and I were upset when I found out we were going to have to leave and go home for the majority of the spring semester," Turkington said, noting he enjoyed his first year on Ripon's campus. "I am currently majoring in physical education and taking coaching classes as well. My goal when I graduate is to teach and coach football somewhere.”
The benefit of being back home was that he wasn't alone. The pandemic brought a number of college athletes back to Baraboo for a strange offseason.
“During the spring, I was able to lift in my basement with some weights that we have, and my friend (2019 Baraboo graduate) Caden Blum was home from the Air Force Academy at that time so we were able to meet up a few times a week and work on routes and speed and agility drills,” Turkington said.
He'll be back to training with the Ripon football team this fall, so long as the local coronavirus situation allows for it. Turkington has been planning to return to baseball in the spring of 2021, which is currently still on the table with the Midwest Conference suspending league competition through Dec. 31.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.