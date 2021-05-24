FOOTBALL: Baraboo juniors set for summer of recruiting as NCAA ends dead period

“They’ll meet you face to face and test you,” Turkington said. “And then they’ll obviously have an interview and conversation to find out what kind of kid you are.”

The dead period is ending just in time for players finishing their junior year to meet coaches, learn what they offer and determine the best fit.

McReynolds, along with Baraboo classmates Kane Mahoney and Riley Weyh, visited Minnesota State Moorhead on May 7. McReynolds previously had visited a couple schools for academic reasons, but the trip to the Division II school provided a different experience as he weighs where he wants to attend college.

“We met with the coaches and they talked about their offense and what they look for in players,” McReynolds said. “And we got to tour their facilities and stuff like that.”

Ancillary impacts

Turkington said both of Baraboo’s Class of 2021 players interested in playing college football ended up opting against it. Turkington, who went through the process when his son Brock signed in 2019 to play football and baseball at Ripon, said the pandemic added to the factors that already weigh on Division II and Division III recruits.