FOOTBALL: Baraboo juniors set for summer of recruiting as NCAA ends dead period

Luna Larson is going to have a busy summer.
It’s not anything new for the Baraboo High School junior who has been balancing school with football, hockey, golf and recruiting. However, up to this point, Larson’s football recruitment has occurred almost solely during the COVID-19 era. Larson and his classmates’ recruitment will transition from phone calls and Twitter messages to offseason camps and campus visits when the NCAA Division I Council ends its recruiting dead period June 1.
“Lots of replies on Twitter, emails and then phone calls at night and weekends,” Larson said earlier this month. “Recruiting for me began during the summer between sophomore and junior year, kind of during the height of COVID and all the closures and NCAA restrictions from visits. That is finally opening up.”
The recruiting dead period has banned in-person recruiting activities for all Division I sports since March 13, 2020. The shutdown didn’t last as long for Division II and III prospects, who have had a relatively normal recruiting experience since their dead period ended Sept. 1, 2020. The altered cycle has impacted high school student-athletes graduating in 2020 through 2022 looking to play at the next level. Larson, a three-star linebacker according to 247Sports, was among that group, fielding most of his recruiting requests with his cell phone.
“In a normal year, when it’s not COVID, (college) coaches will come in the building and meet the kids. But this year has been totally different,” Baraboo football coach Steve Turkington said when comparing the current situation to when Luna’s brother Noah signed with North Dakota in February 2017 and ex-Baraboo tight end Caden Blum signed with Air Force in December 2018. “With Noah and Caden, I was so busy with coaches coming in, I’d have to find time in my teaching schedule to meet with them.
“That’s not happening this year because of COVID.”
Showing an interest
Turkington didn’t have to work too hard to get colleges interested in Larson. The 6-foot-2 Larson stood out on the field, leading Baraboo in rushing yards (674), passing yards (411) and touchdowns (10) in 2019. That led to several college coaches following him on Twitter and his first Division I football scholarship offer from Central Michigan in August 2020.
“Before last September, I had to initiate contact with coaches due to NCAA rules, so they would have to call coach Turk and he would tell me to call certain coaches,” Larson said. “I was pretty surprised when I got my first offer."
He one-upped himself in 2020, tallying 81 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, 1,282 yards rushing, 785 yards passing and 22 touchdowns for a Baraboo team that went 7-2. Larson has picked up offers from Air Force, Columbia, Eastern Kentucky, Georgetown, North Dakota and Pennsylvania while drawing interest from schools like Wisconsin and Northwestern.
The path toward becoming a prospect isn’t always as smooth as it was for Larson, who made varsity as a freshman, exceled early and has a brother and father, Scott, with Division I experience at North Dakota.
For lesser-known prospects, the recruiting process begins when a player expresses a desire to play at the collegiate level. That’s when Turkington gets more involved.
“What I’ll do, and it’s all depending on what level they look like they can play at, but I’ll send out targeted emails to coaches that I have connections with,” said Turkington, who was hired by Baraboo in 2014. “And because of all the kids that have passed through this process now, I’ve got a lot of different connections I can contact. So I’ll put together a profile on each player and we’ll have Hudl film attached to that, and I’ll send it out to all these coaches.
“There’s a lot of trust there. I’m not going to promote a kid that doesn’t deserve to be promoted to play college football. I’m not going to burn any bridges. That’s an important part of this, so they trust us and our judgment.”
Baraboo junior Gabe McReynolds went on his first football visit this month. A year ago, the 6-foot-5 tight end and defensive end hadn’t thought about playing football, and definitely not at the next level.
“The Baraboo football coaches convinced me to go out. I hadn’t played before that,” McReynolds said. “I had a lot of fun and I’m kind of a bigger guy, so I had fun and did a decent job and then coach Turkington talked to me about college football. We put some clips out there, he talked to a couple coaches and they watched my film and started contacting me. That’s when I started realizing that maybe this was an opportunity.
“I’m a really big basketball player, so I wasn’t expecting it. It was a good surprise.”
McReynolds put together game film to attract the interest of college coaches not long after playing his first high school game. While still new to football, McReynolds enters the summer with interest from several Division II and Division III schools.
“The film doesn’t lie. When they watch the film, they know who can play and who can’t play,” Turkington said. “So I only deal with film. The film better have something worth looking at or else coaches are going to be upset.”
It’s never been easier to get clips out. Former Sauk Prairie coach Clayton Iverson helped senior Ethan Gibbs put together video after each of the Eagles’ games to highlight his high-impact plays. Those clips get posted to websites like Hudl, then players and coaches have the ability to send them to college recruiters’ inboxes in a process that became even more crucial as the pandemic limited travel opportunities.
“He helped out a lot with that, sending the film out to coaches he knows and everything,” said Gibbs, a receiver and defensive back who signed with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in February. “Coaches will text, email and then if you’re not getting exposure, you can send your film to them.”
Finding the right fit
A college recruiter turns his attention to learning more about a player and how he can get that player to visit campus once a player catches his eye. Coaches have been forced to use less personal methods to establish a relationship since they are unable to visit recruits due to COVID-19.
“It’s a lot of texting,” McReynolds said. “When they’re pitching their school, it’s probably more emails. But when they text, it’s more like ‘Hey, are you coming to our virtual meeting?’ or something. It’s more keeping tabs on you.”
The coaches also talk with Turkington, who said recruiters typically have a blanket list of questions they ask about a recruit. What kind of work ethic does he have? Does he play other sports? Is he a captain?
“It really has little to do with the play on the field,” Turkington said.
But all the texts and questions for coaches can’t replicate in-person conversations. The impending return of the normal recruiting cycle should help players find the right fit as they meet coaches and travel to camps this summer.
“They’ll meet you face to face and test you,” Turkington said. “And then they’ll obviously have an interview and conversation to find out what kind of kid you are.”
The dead period is ending just in time for players finishing their junior year to meet coaches, learn what they offer and determine the best fit.
McReynolds, along with Baraboo classmates Kane Mahoney and Riley Weyh, visited Minnesota State Moorhead on May 7. McReynolds previously had visited a couple schools for academic reasons, but the trip to the Division II school provided a different experience as he weighs where he wants to attend college.
“We met with the coaches and they talked about their offense and what they look for in players,” McReynolds said. “And we got to tour their facilities and stuff like that.”
Ancillary impacts
Turkington said both of Baraboo’s Class of 2021 players interested in playing college football ended up opting against it. Turkington, who went through the process when his son Brock signed in 2019 to play football and baseball at Ripon, said the pandemic added to the factors that already weigh on Division II and Division III recruits.
“D-III is a little bit different because there’s the cost factor,” he said. “They’re paying for it. And even D-II, there’s not a lot of full rides. So there’s a cost factor that weighs on the non-D-I kids that changes the game a little bit. But at the end of the day, it’s all about what is the best fit for that kid.”
The players looking to play Division II or Division III football rely heavily on offseason events, including showcase camps that allow athletes to get their name out to a variety of schools. Those didn’t happen last summer, leaving players to rely on film and emails to draw interest.
Gibbs navigated the situation to find a spot at UW-Whitewater after a multi-year process that took several twists and turns. The versatile athlete didn’t get discouraged when he tore his ACL in August 2019 or when COVID-19 disrupted 2020. He said the pandemic didn’t have much of an impact on his process, although the only visits he was able to take were to UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater.
“I think I put a lot out there my senior year film-wise, and I was getting contacted by a couple different schools that wanted me to play for them,” he said.
Back to normal
The pandemic’s effects will continue to be felt on the recruiting trail for the next few years because the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all college athletes this year. But the high school Class of 2022 and beyond likely won’t have to deal with many of the issues that Gibbs and his classmates navigated. Official visits are returning in full, while Baraboo’s juniors have a chance for exposure at a June 7 camp at the University of Wisconsin.
“That’s a bigger one,” McReynolds said. “There’s going to be quite a few colleges there.”
The final decision for most football players will come next winter at the conclusion of a process that Sauk Prairie senior Isaac Breunig called “really relieving” when he signed with UW-Eau Claire after a stressful season of wondering if he’d be able to play at the next level.
Turkington said that the process can weigh on players after a while, partially because they learn that finding the right school means telling others no. But McReynolds said he is having fun with the process so far, comparing what the schools offer athletically and academically.
“I want to go into computer science, so I want to make sure they have a good computer science program,” he said. “And then I also want to make sure I like the coaches. They’re obviously going to be nicer to you when they’re recruiting you than in real life, so if I’m kind of iffy about the coaches when we meet, that’s not really a good sign.”
Larson is entering the summer with the goal of finding the school that offers the best combination of football and academics. The next step is making an impact at three Big Ten team camps — Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa — with the hopes of picking up more offers as he wraps up his two-year recruitment.