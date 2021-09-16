 Skip to main content
Gruner's 21 kills lead Baraboo to sweep of Oregon
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Gruner's 21 kills lead Baraboo to sweep of Oregon

Paityn Lewison

Baraboo junior Paityn Lewison lunges over for a serve receive during a Sept. 7 Badger West North Division quad at Reedsburg Area High School.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

McKenzie Gruner had 21 kills, seven blocks and six digs to lead the Baraboo volleyball team to a sweep of Oregon on Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds rolled at home, claiming a 25-11, 26-24, 25-11 win to improve to 16-12, including 2-2 in Badger West Conference play.

Gruner’s big day was backed up by Jaydnn Gruner’s 19 assists, eight kills and two aces; Katie Peterson’s 12 assists and three aces; Paityn Lewison’s 11 digs two aces and Kylie Sprecher’s two blocks.

The T-Birds will host an invitational on Saturday before visiting unbeaten Badger Conference rival — and 2020 WIAA Division 1 state qualifier — Sauk Prairie on Sept. 23.

Related to this story

