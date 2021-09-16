Gruner's 21 kills lead Baraboo to sweep of Oregon

McKenzie Gruner had 21 kills, seven blocks and six digs to lead the Baraboo volleyball team to a sweep of Oregon on Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds rolled at home, claiming a 25-11, 26-24, 25-11 win to improve to 16-12, including 2-2 in Badger West Conference play.

Gruner’s big day was backed up by Jaydnn Gruner’s 19 assists, eight kills and two aces; Katie Peterson’s 12 assists and three aces; Paityn Lewison’s 11 digs two aces and Kylie Sprecher’s two blocks.

The T-Birds will host an invitational on Saturday before visiting unbeaten Badger Conference rival — and 2020 WIAA Division 1 state qualifier — Sauk Prairie on Sept. 23.