Johnson, Reedsburg beat Baraboo in scorecard playoff at Dells Invite

The Reedsburg and Baraboo girls golf teams each took 374 shots Wednesday.

Reedsburg still came out on top, as the Beavers won a scorecard playoff thanks to having a better team score than Baraboo on the highest handicap hole on the front 9 of The Oaks Golf Course. When the dust settled, Reedsburg edged Baraboo for the Wisconsin Dells Invite title, while Waunakee (394), Wisconsin Dells (398), Arcadia (413), Osseo (457), Portage (457) and Stoughton (474) rounded out the eight-team event.

"I don't think the girls thought they could compete with Reedsburg at the beginning of the year, so they have to feel good about themselves," Baraboo head coach Steve Lien said. "Reedsburg is an excellent team.

"I couldn't be more proud of the team. Our depth really helps us out in these 18-hole events and it showed again today."

Reedsburg junior Ashleigh Johnson carded an 82 to win individual medalist honors.

Baraboo, which claimed a 194-234 dual-meet win over Portage on Tuesday, was led by Caroline Lewison on Wednesday. The senior shot an 89 to take third place and lead a trio of T-Bird medalists.