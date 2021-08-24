Johnson, Reedsburg edge out hosts at Baraboo Invitational

Ashleigh Johnson paced the field by 10 strokes to lead the Reedsburg girls' golf team to a 22-stroke win at Tuesday's invitational at Baraboo Country Club.

Reedsburg finished with a team score of 354, beating out a field that also included Baraboo (376), Wisconsin Dells (439), Mount Horeb (439), Fort Atkinson (449) and Portage (486). Stoughton also had two players compete, but didn't quality for the team competition.

“We knew going into the tournament that Reedsburg would be the team to beat," Baraboo coach Steve Lien said. "Ashleigh Johnson, the medalist with 76, is a tremendous player for the Beavers. She was clearly the best player on the course with her play today.”

Johnson ran away with medalist honors, shooting a 76 on the par-72 course. Stoughton's Dulce Gefke (86) took second, followed by Reedsburg's Lily McPherson (89) and Portage's Ella Denure (81).

A trio of Baraboo golfers followed, as Sadie Schlender (93) and Caroline Lewison (93) tied for fifth, and Kayla Capener (94) tied Reedsburg's Grace Benish (94) for seventh.