Johnson, Reedsburg golf outshoot Baraboo at home

Ashleigh Johnson came in one-over par on Tuesday.

The Reedsburg junior shot a 37 to lead the Beavers' girls' golf team to a 177-208 Badger Conference win over rival Baraboo, at Reedsburg Country Club.

Johnson beat the field by five strokes, with Baraboo's Caroline Lewison taking second with a 43.

The next three golfers were Beavers, with Elizabeth Carey (46) taking third and Lily McPherson (47) and Madison Monte (47) tying for fourth.

Kayla Capener had Baraboo's second-lowest score, shooting a 52 while Meg Turkington added a 55, and Sadie Schlender and Gaby Jurvelin each shot a 58.