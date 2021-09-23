Large senior classes a running theme in Baraboo football's success

High school football is a numbers game.
There might be high-level athletes that put teams over the top every once in a while, but if a program builds a culture that encourages kids to go out for football every year, that program's typically going to be pretty good.
That's the message Baraboo football coach Steve Turkington wants to put out to the community. Baraboo fans are currently watching one of the best football teams in school history. The Thunderbirds are 5-0, ranked atop Division 3 by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, and receiving votes in The Associated Press' Large Division poll heading into Friday's Badger Small Conference game at Fort Atkinson (4-1, 3-0).
Why? They've got 20 talented, experienced, hard-working seniors on the roster.
“It’s numbers,” Turkington said, noting that Baraboo’s two previous playoff seasons since he took over as head coach in 2014 also coincided with large senior classes. “I think in 2018 we had 16 seniors, 2020 we had 20-plus seniors, 2021 we have 20-plus seniors… those are going to be our good teams.
“If kids go out for football and stay out for football, we're going to have success. You can't have senior classes with six or seven kids. So if you want to have success, you have to encourage your kids to play.”
Without Baraboo’s current level of depth, losing a guy like all-state utility player and Division 1 recruit Luna Larson to an injury could have torpedoed the season. Instead, the veteran T-Birds responded with a 17-0 win over Stoughton on Sept. 10 and a 14-13 win over eighth-ranked Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Sept. 18.
"They've stuck with the program all the way through," Turkington said of the Class of 2022 after Saturday’s win. "And they just care about each other. That's the cool part. They play all these years together, they go in the weight room, they play other sports, and they grow a bond that's pretty unbreakable."
However, it’s hard to be a consistent contender when participation numbers come and go. While Turkington would prefer to have about 80 players in the program, Baraboo came to camp this summer with 68 due to smaller classes at the lower levels, including just nine juniors on the varsity roster.
“We’ve always said we’ll be successful and are doing things right, we just have to have the numbers,” Turkington said in August. “If we don’t have the numbers, we’re not going to be successful. It’s kind of a deal where, if you want to see Baraboo football be successful, encourage your child to play football in this community. It’s all a numbers game.”
The numbers are hard to predict, even after the T-Birds went 7-2 in 2020 to reach the WIAA playoffs for the ninth time, including winning their third all-time playoff game with a 43-6 victory over Tomah. After missing the playoffs from 2007 through 2017, Baraboo is now about to clinch its third berth in four seasons.
“The problem is our numbers went down this year from last year,” Turkington said. “Part of it was graduating a large senior class, but we didn’t replace it with numbers at the lower level. We have some kids right now that aren’t playing that should be playing. We’ve got to encourage those kids to come out if we want to have a successful football program.
“And the coaches do it all the time, the players do it all the time, we’re always trying to encourage kids to play, but I think it starts at home.”
Turkington doesn’t just believe the players can benefit the program. He also believes that football — and sports in general — add a lot of value to anyone who participates.
“The other piece to it is, these kids work really hard,” he said. “One of my favorite things is watching a freshman come into the strength class at the beginning of the school year, go through a semester of those workouts and realize, ‘Hey, I just changed myself by doing this.’ And then they kind of get addicted to exercise, health and weight lifting. Then by the time they’re juniors and seniors, they’re just so strong.
“Watching the kids grow is the best part of coaching. And that’s just one piece of it. They’re growing in the weight room doing what we ask, they’re playing multiple sports, all our sports are more successful and they’re working hard. I feel like football sets the table for a lot of things.”