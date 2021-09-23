Large senior classes a running theme in Baraboo football's success

Without Baraboo’s current level of depth, losing a guy like all-state utility player and Division 1 recruit Luna Larson to an injury could have torpedoed the season. Instead, the veteran T-Birds responded with a 17-0 win over Stoughton on Sept. 10 and a 14-13 win over eighth-ranked Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Sept. 18.

"They've stuck with the program all the way through," Turkington said of the Class of 2022 after Saturday’s win. "And they just care about each other. That's the cool part. They play all these years together, they go in the weight room, they play other sports, and they grow a bond that's pretty unbreakable."

However, it’s hard to be a consistent contender when participation numbers come and go. While Turkington would prefer to have about 80 players in the program, Baraboo came to camp this summer with 68 due to smaller classes at the lower levels, including just nine juniors on the varsity roster.

“We’ve always said we’ll be successful and are doing things right, we just have to have the numbers,” Turkington said in August. “If we don’t have the numbers, we’re not going to be successful. It’s kind of a deal where, if you want to see Baraboo football be successful, encourage your child to play football in this community. It’s all a numbers game.”