Larson-less Baraboo puts together 'best defensive performance' to beat Stoughton

Sophomore Luke Vittengl took over at quarterback and, following two runs, Baraboo turned it over on downs. But Stoughton (1-3, 0-2 Badger Small) couldn’t solve the Baraboo (4-0, 2-0) defense and quickly punted the ball back to the T-Birds, who turned to Kane Mahoney. The senior running back brought the T-Birds down the field until they faced a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 8:00 remaining in the half. Mahoney tried to take it up the middle, but Stoughton’s Niko Jemilo met him in the hole and the Vikings took over possession at their own 4-yard line.

Baraboo’s defensive front seven stopped a pair of runs, then Ryan Liegel got home. The senior linebacker got around the left side of the Stoughton offense line and sacked Isaac Knutson in the end zone for a safety with 6:34 to go in the half.

Evan Kephart returned the ensuing free kick to midfield to set up the game’s only offensive touchdown. Mahoney found the end zone, taking a handoff from Vittengl and breaking several tackles en route to a 45-yard touchdown run.

“He did a really great job,” Turkington said of Mahoney. “He’s a tough kid and had some great runs.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brady Henry tacked on the extra point and the T-Birds took a 9-0 lead with 5:46 remaining in the half.