Larson runs for 305 yards as Baraboo nets statement win over Monona Grove

“When Luna gets the carry, more often than not it’s going to be a good one,” Turkington said of Larson, who also plays middle linebacker. “The only thing that slowed down Luna tonight was the wet field.

“He’s just a difference-maker. You get him out in space and he can run over a guy, he can make them miss, he’s going to carry the ball whatever distance it is to the goal-line. And then defensively, he puts pressure on the offense because he’s up at the line of scrimmage and they don’t know if he’s coming or if he’s dropping, and he just causes havoc on offenses.”

Henry was the next player to cross the goal-line.

It started when Monona Grove wasn’t able to capitalize on Dalton Card’s interception, with the Baraboo defense forcing a three-and-out and taking over at its own 16-yard line with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Kane Mahoney jump started his 132-yard night with 18-yard and 8-yard carries, then Larson took the first play of the second quarter 24 yards to the 28-yard line. The T-Birds eventually pulled another third-down play out of their hat. Facing third-and-15 from the 24, Larson dropped back and looked for Henry in the right corner of the end zone. The senior receiver dove and hauled it in for a 24-yard touchdown that gave the T-Birds a 14-0 lead with 9:39 to play in the half.