Larson runs for 305 yards as Baraboo nets statement win over Monona Grove

The Baraboo and Monona Grove high school football teams met 11 times over the past 20 years. Monona Grove won all of them handily, outscoring the Thunderbirds 461-99 for an average margin of victory of 32.9 points per game.
Luna Larson and Baraboo trampled over that history Friday night. The senior quarterback ran for 305 yards and three touchdowns as the T-Birds secured their first 3-0 start in more than 20 years with a 34-14 Badger Small Conference win over the Silver Eagles.
“I feel like when we beat Onalaska (in Week 1) we made a statement, but it was a close game and people in the Madison area don’t see that and don’t know how good Onalaska is,” Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said. “We knew we were good, but people in this area are like, ‘Well, you’ve got Monona Grove...’ and that’s a standard team that’s been good for 20-plus years. So this was a statement game for us in the Madison area.”
The statement was made despite a first half in which Baraboo bailed itself out with big plays during a 24-minute stretch of which Turkington said, “We just did not play well. It wasn’t our best half of football.”
Still, they took a 20-14 lead into the locker room thanks to big-time plays from Larson and Brady Henry.
Larson scored on the third play of the night, turning a third-and-5 into a 74 yard touchdown run when he followed the block of Haeden Bowar, made a man miss in the open field and sprinted down the left sideline to score 1 minute, 13 seconds into the game. Henry tacked on the extra point to give the T-Birds a 7-0 lead.
“When Luna gets the carry, more often than not it’s going to be a good one,” Turkington said of Larson, who also plays middle linebacker. “The only thing that slowed down Luna tonight was the wet field.
“He’s just a difference-maker. You get him out in space and he can run over a guy, he can make them miss, he’s going to carry the ball whatever distance it is to the goal-line. And then defensively, he puts pressure on the offense because he’s up at the line of scrimmage and they don’t know if he’s coming or if he’s dropping, and he just causes havoc on offenses.”
Henry was the next player to cross the goal-line.
It started when Monona Grove wasn’t able to capitalize on Dalton Card’s interception, with the Baraboo defense forcing a three-and-out and taking over at its own 16-yard line with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter.
Kane Mahoney jump started his 132-yard night with 18-yard and 8-yard carries, then Larson took the first play of the second quarter 24 yards to the 28-yard line. The T-Birds eventually pulled another third-down play out of their hat. Facing third-and-15 from the 24, Larson dropped back and looked for Henry in the right corner of the end zone. The senior receiver dove and hauled it in for a 24-yard touchdown that gave the T-Birds a 14-0 lead with 9:39 to play in the half.
Monona Grove (2-1) answered with a big play of its own. Casey Marron, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards, threw a 42-yard touchdown to Ty Hoier and Cuinn Larsh made the extra point to cut the deficit in half.
The Silver Eagles erased the deficit completely after stopping Baraboo on a fourth-and-9 from the Monona Grove 42-yard line. The offense moved quickly from there, as Marron found Hoier and Larsh to bring the Silver Eagles to the 8-yard line. They turned to senior running back Fabian Jackson, who carried it five yards before plunging in for a 3-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14 with 1:00 to play.
But Larson went out and made another play, breaking free for a 70-yard touchdown run that gave Baraboo a 20-14 lead with 1 second remaining in the half.
“The play at the end of the half... that’s just ridiculous,” Turkington said. “He can just do whatever he wants sometimes.
“We started out really poorly in the first half, but we were like, ‘OK, we’ve got the lead at halftime, and we played terribly.’ In the second half we just came out and played our game. It was more methodical in the second half with the offense and trying to get other people the ball — distribute it and spread it around.”
The Silver Eagles also had some success, as Eddie Rivera returned the second-half kickoff to the 38-yard line and Marron completed a 22-yard pass to Grant Dahlhauser that ended up on the Baraboo 33-yard line due to a roughing the passer.
But the T-Birds held, stopping Monona Grove’s pass-heavy attack thanks to a Ross Liegel sack on third down.
“Ross Liegel was great as a defensive end,” Turkington said of the sophomore, who had two sacks on the night. “He was putting pressure on the quarterback, he was making tackles, and then his brother Ryan at linebacker is coming up and filling on the run. Both kids are just good ballplayers.”
Baraboo’s drive went nowhere and Monona Grove threatened again on its next possession. Brayden Grauvogl returned Larson’s punt 18 yards to the 30-yard line, and Jackson quickly brought the Silver Eagles to the 10-yard line with an 11-yard run. However, two penalties and a Liegel sack later, Larsh’s 45-yard field goal came up short and Baraboo regained possession.
Soon after, Larson was running free again, as Henry sealed off the right sideline with a block that sprung the 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback for a 53-yard touchdown run with 2:26 to play in the third. Larson completed a jump pass to Isaac Pelland for the two-point conversion and the T-Birds opened up a comfortable 28-14 lead.
“I just trust my teammates,” Larson said. “Everybody puts in effort and they play with confidence... and we win.
“We started off pretty slow, but we were able to come back out in the second half and put it to them.”
The Baraboo defense pinned its ears back in the fourth quarter. They kept Marron, who entered the night with 10 touchdown passes, uncomfortable throughout the comeback attempt, as Riley Weyh, Gabe Fitzwilliams and Gabe McReynolds each intercepted passes in the final 10:29.
Weyh’s came at the 2-yard line as Monona Grove was about to score, Fitzwilliams returned his 20 yards for a touchdown with 2:22 remaining, and McReynolds’ came with 52 seconds remaining and allowed the T-Birds to run out the clock for their first ever win in the Badger Small Conference.
“They’re much more of an air it out team, so that was a challenge for us, because we didn’t know how good our defensive backs would play tonight,” Turkington said. “We just haven’t been tested like that and they rose to the occasion. There were a few drives where they made some plays on us, but our goal is always to give up 14 points or less, and we hit that goal tonight against a very good team.”
They’ll look to take stay atop the conference standings when they visit Stoughton on Sept. 10. The Vikings fell to 2-1 on the season with a 22-20 loss at Portage on Friday night.
“It’s great,” Larson said of the 3-0 start, “But one week at a time.”
The T-Birds allowed just 82 yards on 49 carries through two games, including limiting Madison East to four yards on 23 attempts.