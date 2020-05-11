LEGION BASEBALL: Canceled season will cost Baraboo Post 26 valuable playing time

The relaxed atmosphere of youth baseball in the summer provides players an opportunity to have fun while building skills and gaining experience. Many of those developmental moments will be taken away this summer, as Wisconsin’s American Legion Baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that summer baseball offers a more relaxed atmosphere and structure than school baseball,” Baraboo High School head coach Dan Pavlue said. “This allows players to play looser and with less distraction. During the school season, it can be challenging for players to balance school and everything that comes along with being a student on top of daily baseball practices or games. Summer baseball removes some of those elements so that the player can simply enjoy playing the game without other stress or thoughts on their mind. For many players, this atmosphere can result in tremendous improvement in a player’s confidence, experience and skills if handled wisely.”
Pavlue, who had his first season coaching Baraboo’s high school baseball team canceled this spring, has experience coaching American Legion baseball in Hudson and Madison. In that time, he says he’s seen many players improve weaknesses, confidence levels and “baseball IQ” through the live repetitions that the summer season provides. Players will have to find different methods this year, as Wisconsin won’t have American Legion baseball for the first time since 1927.
“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison said in a release announcing the cancellation. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.”
While canceling was necessary for public safety, it will likely have lasting impacts on the field. Wisconsin’s less-than-ideal winter weather requires baseball players to make the most of the spring and summer. With the entire 2020 high school and American Legion seasons canceled, players could have well over a year off before facing live pitching or playing in a competitive game.
Baraboo players’ last competitive game together came on July 19, 2019, when the Baraboo Post 26 American Legion team suffered a 6-5 loss to the La Crosse North Stars in a AA regional. Their next game isn’t scheduled until the high school season gets underway in late March or early April 2021.
“Baseball is a sport that relies heavily on muscle memory,” Pavlue said of the impact of an extended time away from the game. “For instance, one of the keys to being a successful pitcher is to have a repeatable delivery. Without constant repetition and the opportunity to use the delivery in live action and make adjustments, the body ‘forgets’ the intricacies of the motion. Being away from the game for a long period of time does not have to affect a player’s skill levels so long as he is continuing to work hard on maintaining and improving his skills on his own.”
Travis Zick, a longtime board member and coach in the Baraboo Amateur Baseball Association and Baraboo Legion Baseball, said that the leaders of local youth baseball are working to find alternative ways to play games.
"We are hopeful that there will still be baseball this summer, even though it would not be under the American Legion umbrella," Zick said Tuesday. "We have a meeting tonight with baseball and softball board members to discuss summer options. Our intention is to provide some type of program, assuming it becomes possible depending on state restrictions, and to do so as soon as possible. Most summer teams/towns in Wisconsin don't participate in American Legion anymore, so the loss of the actual league itself won't keep us from finding game and tournament opportunities. I think the hope is we could start workouts of some type in June and have a shortened independent 'season' in July. Of course, it's all up in the air and we won't really know for weeks."
While skills can be developed through at-home drills or small-group workouts, in-game experience and team-building are developed on the diamond. Baraboo’s young program was looking to develop this summer under first-year American Legion coach Tyson Kruse.
“What would be lost which cannot be recovered prior to next year is experience,” Pavlue said. “Live experience provides so much value to a player and is a crucial part of their development. A player can work on drills during this time to replicate recognizing an off-speed pitch, for instance, but it’s not the same as working on that same skill against a live pitcher on the mound in a game-like situation.”
Tim Meyer, who has been a high school assistant and coached Post 26 last summer, expects the core group of returners will continue to work on their skills.
“That’s a tight-knit class,” he said of the Class of 2021, a group he has been coaching since they were in seventh grade. “There’s 10-12 guys that all play baseball and have stuck together from seventh grade until now. To watch their progression and growth over the years, I was really excited to watch this year. ... But I think those guys will stick together.
“That’s a good core nucleus.”
