LEGION BASEBALL: Canceled season will cost Baraboo Post 26 valuable playing time

"We are hopeful that there will still be baseball this summer, even though it would not be under the American Legion umbrella," Zick said Tuesday. "We have a meeting tonight with baseball and softball board members to discuss summer options. Our intention is to provide some type of program, assuming it becomes possible depending on state restrictions, and to do so as soon as possible. Most summer teams/towns in Wisconsin don't participate in American Legion anymore, so the loss of the actual league itself won't keep us from finding game and tournament opportunities. I think the hope is we could start workouts of some type in June and have a shortened independent 'season' in July. Of course, it's all up in the air and we won't really know for weeks."