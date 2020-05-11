LEGION BASEBALL: Cancelled season will cost Baraboo Post 26 valuable playing time

“Everyone involved in our program hoped to have American Legion Baseball in 2020, but this was a necessary decision,” Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner Roger Mathison said in a release announcing the cancellation. “There were a number of factors that the board took under consideration, primarily the health of players, coaches, umpires, parents, fans and volunteers involved in the program.”

While canceling was necessary for public safety, it will likely have lasting impacts on the field. Wisconsin's less-than-ideal winter weather requires baseball players to make the most of the spring and summer. With the entire 2020 high school and American Legion seasons canceled, players could have well over a year off before facing live pitching or playing in a competitive game.

Baraboo players' last competitive game together came on July 19, 2019, when the Baraboo Post 26 American Legion team suffered a 6-5 loss to the La Crosse North Stars in a AA regional. Their next game isn't scheduled until the high school season gets underway in late March or early April 2021.