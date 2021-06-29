 Skip to main content
LEGION BASEBALL: Gaffney, Steiner lead Baraboo Post 26 over Tomah
Zack Gaffney

Baraboo's Zack Gaffney

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Payton Steiner carried the offense, while Zack Gaffney was dominant on the mound in the Baraboo Post 26 American Legion Baseball team's 14-0 five-inning win at Tomah on Monday night.

The 2021 high school graduates controlled the game. Steiner, a University of Wisconsin-Superior recruit, nearly hit for the cycle, finishing with a home run, triple and single.

Gaffney pitched a shutout, including getting nine of the 15 outs via strikeouts.

The Bandits' 18-and-under team will return to action when they host their Summer Classic Tournament on July 9-10 at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.

