 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewison, Baraboo golfers beat Portage in windy dual meet
0 Comments
alert
PREP GIRLS GOLF

Lewison, Baraboo golfers beat Portage in windy dual meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caroline Lewison

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison follows her tee shot on the par-4 first hole during a 2020 WIAA Division 1 Portage regional at Portage Country Club.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo girls golf team used a balanced effort to claim a Badger Conference dual-meet win over Portage on Tuesday.

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison shot a 45 on nine holes to lead the Thunderbirds to a 194-234 win over the visiting Warriors at Baraboo Country Club.

"This is the first time this year that the girls have played in any significant wind, so I was happy with our team performance," Baraboo head coach Steve Lien said.

Lewison paced the field in the par-36 event, while Baraboo's Kayla Capener and Portage's Ella Denure each shot a 48 to tie for second.

"Caroline Lewison and Kayla Capener were both playing really well before running into some issues," Lien said. "Kayla hit consecutive shots out of bounds on No. 6 and Caroline was only two over on the day before losing a ball on No. 8 and hitting the wrong ball on No. 9 for a two-stroke penalty. Both girls realize they could have posted a much better score today."

Baraboo's Sadie Schlender (49) and Meg Turkington (52) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Gaby Jurvelin added a 56 from Baraboo's fifth spot to place seventh overall.

Portage's second-lowest golfer, Elizabeth Fick, finished sixth with a 55. Naomi Saalsaa (65), Ally Saloun (66) and Gracie Kohn (74) rounded out the day for the Warriors.

Baraboo will compete at the Wisconsin Dells Invite on Wednesday at Christmas Mountain Golf Course.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News