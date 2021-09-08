Lewison, Baraboo golfers beat Portage in windy dual meet

The Baraboo girls golf team used a balanced effort to claim a Badger Conference dual-meet win over Portage on Tuesday.

Baraboo's Caroline Lewison shot a 45 on nine holes to lead the Thunderbirds to a 194-234 win over the visiting Warriors at Baraboo Country Club.

"This is the first time this year that the girls have played in any significant wind, so I was happy with our team performance," Baraboo head coach Steve Lien said.

Lewison paced the field in the par-36 event, while Baraboo's Kayla Capener and Portage's Ella Denure each shot a 48 to tie for second.

"Caroline Lewison and Kayla Capener were both playing really well before running into some issues," Lien said. "Kayla hit consecutive shots out of bounds on No. 6 and Caroline was only two over on the day before losing a ball on No. 8 and hitting the wrong ball on No. 9 for a two-stroke penalty. Both girls realize they could have posted a much better score today."

Baraboo's Sadie Schlender (49) and Meg Turkington (52) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Gaby Jurvelin added a 56 from Baraboo's fifth spot to place seventh overall.