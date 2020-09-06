LOCAL GOLF: Baraboo's Moon earns junior golf scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo High School graduate Carly Moon earned one of Lou Warobick's Junior Golf Foundation Sportsmanship Scholarships.

The Foundation’s executive committee announced the recipients Friday, noting "Carly’s willingness to volunteer her time for several organizations in her community and at Baraboo High School elevated her to the top of the Foundation's list of nominations."

The scholarships are awarded to college-bound golfers from Wisconsin who exemplify good sportsmanship and contributions to their school and community. High school seniors are nominated by golf coaches, athletic departments, golf professionals, associations and other golf officials.

Moon, a 2020 graduate of Baraboo, has signed to play golf at Winona State University. The three-sport high school athlete was named Baraboo's Most Outstanding Senior Female Athlete for 2019-20, finishing a four-year stretch in which she reached the 2018 WIAA state golf meet while also winning the Badger North Conference title and a regional title in 2019.

The scholarships are named in memory of Wisconsin State Golf Hall of Fame honoree Lou Warobick.