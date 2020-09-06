 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL GOLF: Baraboo's Moon earns junior golf scholarship
0 comments
LOCAL GOLF

LOCAL GOLF: Baraboo's Moon earns junior golf scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WIAA Division 1 girls golf sectional

Baraboo's Carly Moon tees off on the 16th green during the WIAA Division 1 girls golf sectional at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Baraboo High School graduate Carly Moon earned one of Lou Warobick's Junior Golf Foundation Sportsmanship Scholarships.

The Foundation’s executive committee announced the recipients Friday, noting "Carly’s willingness to volunteer her time for several organizations in her community and at Baraboo High School elevated her to the top of the Foundation's list of nominations."

The scholarships are awarded to college-bound golfers from Wisconsin who exemplify good sportsmanship and contributions to their school and community. High school seniors are nominated by golf coaches, athletic departments, golf professionals, associations and other golf officials.

Moon, a 2020 graduate of Baraboo, has signed to play golf at Winona State University. The three-sport high school athlete was named Baraboo's Most Outstanding Senior Female Athlete for 2019-20, finishing a four-year stretch in which she reached the 2018 WIAA state golf meet while also winning the Badger North Conference title and a regional title in 2019.

The scholarships are named in memory of Wisconsin State Golf Hall of Fame honoree Lou Warobick.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News