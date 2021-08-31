Lopez, Scanlan lead Baraboo soccer to home win over Edgewood

The Baraboo boys’ soccer team can strike from anywhere.

The Thunderbirds showed it Tuesday night, as Johan Lopez and Oliver Scanlan each scored from 30-plus yards and Baraboo scored three unanswered goals in a 3-1 Badger Conference win over visiting Madison Edgewood at Beryl Newman Stadium.

“I thought we played really well overall,” Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said. “We had kind of a slower start, and having to come back was a challenge. I thought they did well showing resiliency in that, scoring three unanswered goals. In the second half especially, we really took over possession and connecting to feet.”

Baraboo (1-0-1) controlled much of the possession in the opening minutes, but it was Madison Edgewood (2-1-0) who found the back of the net first.

It came off the foot of senior forward Emilio Fernandez, who took a through ball from Patrick Scerpella and scored to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead 21 minutes, 41 seconds into the game.

Baraboo drew even when Oliver Scanlan created something out of nowhere. The senior took the ball in the midfield, turned and lofted it over an unsuspecting Alex Fleming, Edgewood’s junior goalkeeper who couldn’t retreat fast enough as Scanlan tied the game at the 25:13 mark.