Lopez, Scanlan lead Baraboo soccer to home win over Edgewood

The Baraboo boys’ soccer team can strike from anywhere.
The Thunderbirds showed it Tuesday night, as Johan Lopez and Oliver Scanlan each scored from 30-plus yards and Baraboo scored three unanswered goals in a 3-1 Badger Conference win over visiting Madison Edgewood at Beryl Newman Stadium.
“I thought we played really well overall,” Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said. “We had kind of a slower start, and having to come back was a challenge. I thought they did well showing resiliency in that, scoring three unanswered goals. In the second half especially, we really took over possession and connecting to feet.”
Baraboo (1-0-1) controlled much of the possession in the opening minutes, but it was Madison Edgewood (2-1-0) who found the back of the net first.
It came off the foot of senior forward Emilio Fernandez, who took a through ball from Patrick Scerpella and scored to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead 21 minutes, 41 seconds into the game.
Baraboo drew even when Oliver Scanlan created something out of nowhere. The senior took the ball in the midfield, turned and lofted it over an unsuspecting Alex Fleming, Edgewood’s junior goalkeeper who couldn’t retreat fast enough as Scanlan tied the game at the 25:13 mark.
“Oli’s 35-plus-yard banger was awesome,” Lang said. “His physicality has been huge for us this season, and his ability to control the ball and pick out passes. We have a strong midfield core and he’s one of the leaders in that. He brings a calm but intense demeanor that helps in high-pressure situations.”
The T-Birds kept the pressure on from there. Jordi Hidalgo-Rodriguez nearly connected with Jason Justus on a 27th-minute cross; Johan Lopez hit the right post in the 31st minute and the crossbar in the 34th; and Ronaldo Lopez’s free kick was saved by Fleming in the 36th. But none of them found their mark as the teams went to halftime tied at 1.
Baraboo goalie Zach Huffaker kept the game there with a save at 42:01, then the T-Birds took the lead for good. Johan Lopez, who scored 30 goals last year, scored his second goal of 2021 with a 30-plus yard free kick that gave the T-Birds a 2-1 lead at the 43:46 mark.
Edgewood appeared to tie the game at 59:46, but the goal was called back due to an offsides call. Johan Lopez, a junior forward, tacked on an insurance goal at 63:03, taking an assist from Ronaldo Lopez and dribbling around Fleming to stretch the lead to 3-1.
“We talked at halftime about how we were being too direct and that was a bit too predictable for their defense,” Lang said. “When we started working on the angles of passes, diagonal balls and whatnot, the defense wasn’t really expecting that and it caught them off guard.
“And Johan and Ronaldo’s connection was on tonight.”
Huffaker made several saves down the stretch of the 80-minute game to pick up its first win of the year.
Baraboo, which tied DeForest in last week’s season opener, will continue a tough stretch with Thursday’s home game against Mount Horeb. Baraboo has lost 10 straight games to the Vikings since a 2-0 home win on Aug. 24, 2010.
“It keeps you on your toes and forces you to be engaged right away,” Lang said of the difficult schedule. “Deforest and Edgewood are two quality programs, and getting good results against each is a good start.”