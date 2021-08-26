Lopezes start fast as Baraboo soccer ties DeForest

The Lopez twins picked up right where they left off, as Ronaldo Lopez assisted Johan Lopez for the Baraboo boys' soccer team's lone goal during Thursday night's 1-1 season-opening tie with DeForest.

The juniors set the tone early at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo, with Johan finding the back of the net 16 minutes, 3 seconds into the game to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead.

The high-scoring forward, who scored a school-record 30 goals in 2020 to earn all-state recognition from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, nearly tacked on another goal in the closing minutes of the first half. Goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made a save and cleared the ball in the 39th minute, with Johan Lopez getting behind the DeForest defense before the Norskies' goalie came out of his net to force the shot wide.

The ensuing corner kick went into the side of the net and Baraboo led 1-0 after a half that saw each team take eight shots.

DeForest, which went 9-2-1 during the alternate fall season, had several scoring opportunities before breaking through at the 70:15 mark to tie the game at 1.