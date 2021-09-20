Mahoney filling up on carries for unbeaten Baraboo

Steve Turkington tried to give Kane Mahoney a rest Saturday.
The Baraboo senior waved the substitution off, stayed in at outside linebacker and helped the undefeated Thunderbirds pitch a second-half shutout during a 14-13 home win over Mt. Horeb/Barneveld.
“He’s like, 'No, I'm good, coach,'” Turkington, in his eighth year as Baraboo’s head coach, said. “It's like, 'OK, well… if you say so, I'm going to keep playing you, because you're a great player.' We've got to get him some rest, but he does everything for us. He was gassed."
Mahoney wasn’t necessarily gassed because of his work on defense, where he’s helped Baraboo (5-0, 3-0 Badger Small) hold opponents to 10.8 points per game. No, Mahoney’s rising workload primarily comes on the offensive side of the ball.
The 6-foot, 185-pound running back has been a crucial part of Baraboo’s offense all season, running for 792 yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries, according to WisSports.net. His workload has spiked as of late, however.
After sharing carries with senior quarterback Luna Larson (61 carries, 663 yards, eight touchdowns) through the first three weeks of the season, Mahoney became the workhorse when Larson went down with an injury in the first quarter of the team's Week 4 game at Stoughton.
The T-Birds turned to Mahoney and he responded with 284 yards and one touchdown on 43 carries to lead Baraboo to a 17-0 win over the Vikings on Sept. 10.
The plan didn’t change between the Stoughton game and the Mt. Horeb/Barneveld matchup. Sophomore quarterback Luke Vittengl handed the ball to Mahoney on 13 of Baraboo's first 14 offensive plays, including the first seven.
The senior picked his way through Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (4-1, 2-1) all game, finishing with 39 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown — a go-ahead 9-yard run in the fourth quarter — as Baraboo, the top-ranked Division 3 team in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll, knocked off the sixth-ranked Vikings.
"It's all because of our offensive line,” Mahoney said of Baraboo’s ability to run the ball. “It's a great feeling when they're just working as one unit and there's wide open holes. That's football."
Continually going right at the defense also ensures that Mahoney and his blockers aren’t going to be the only ones getting tired as the game goes on.
"We can definitely hear them start to yell at each other,” Mahoney said of when Baraboo knows the opposing defense is starting to wear down. “That just gives us confidence. To know we're getting in their heads and they're getting down mentally."
“When we can get chunks of yards, it can kind of demoralize the other team,” Turkington said. “We’ve just got to finish drives.”
Mahoney’s 82 carries in the past two games are easily more than the 61 he had through the first three weeks. After backing up 2021 graduate Owen Nachtigal last season, Mahoney started his senior year with 19 carries for 69 yards in a 28-21 season-opening win at Onalaska on Aug. 20. He followed that with 19 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-6 home win over Madison East on Aug. 27, and 23 carries for 132 yards in a 34-14 home win over Monona Grove on Sept. 3.
"He's everything right now,” Turkington said. “We're trying to find some guys that can also carry the ball and take some of the load off Kane, because he's playing defense, too.”
The T-Birds will try to find ways to spell Mahoney during Friday’s game at Fort Atkinson (4-1, 3-0), which has held opponents to 7.8 points per game during its four-game winning streak. Vittengl showed mobility Saturday in his first career start, rushing for 14 yards on five carries and completing 4-of-6 passes for 27 yards. Senior Riley Weyh added four carries for 14 yards down the stretch, while senior Logan Wedekind also had a handful of touches as the T-Birds dominated on the ground.
“It takes a lot, but we have guys coming in to give me breaks and they're doing really well,” Mahoney said. “Like Logan and Riley, they were running really well this game. It just takes a lot."