Mahoney filling up on carries for unbeaten Baraboo

The plan didn’t change between the Stoughton game and the Mt. Horeb/Barneveld matchup. Sophomore quarterback Luke Vittengl handed the ball to Mahoney on 13 of Baraboo's first 14 offensive plays, including the first seven.

The senior picked his way through Mt. Horeb/Barneveld (4-1, 2-1) all game, finishing with 39 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown — a go-ahead 9-yard run in the fourth quarter — as Baraboo, the top-ranked Division 3 team in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll, knocked off the sixth-ranked Vikings.

"It's all because of our offensive line,” Mahoney said of Baraboo’s ability to run the ball. “It's a great feeling when they're just working as one unit and there's wide open holes. That's football."

Continually going right at the defense also ensures that Mahoney and his blockers aren’t going to be the only ones getting tired as the game goes on.

"We can definitely hear them start to yell at each other,” Mahoney said of when Baraboo knows the opposing defense is starting to wear down. “That just gives us confidence. To know we're getting in their heads and they're getting down mentally."

“When we can get chunks of yards, it can kind of demoralize the other team,” Turkington said. “We’ve just got to finish drives.”