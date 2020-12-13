PREP AREA ROUND-UP: Baraboo/Portage boys hockey picks up first win over Menomonie, 5-3

The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team hung around but couldn’t tame Menomonie in its season-opener on Dec. 1.
Eleven days later, the Thunderbirds flipped the script on the Mustangs on Saturday, grinding out a 5-3 win for their first victory of the season in Menomonie. Baraboo/Portage got goals from five separate players and made a 4-1 lead through the second intermission hold up.
The two teams wasted little time answering each other in the first period as all three goals came within three minutes of each other. Baraboo/Portage senior Campbell Koseor gave the T-Birds (1-3-0) the lead for good when he fired home a pass from Olivier Scanlan for a 2-1 lead with 9 minutes, 33 seconds played in the first period.
Junior Gabe Fitzwilliams extended the T-Birds lead to 3-1 with an unassisted goal at 5:06 of the second before Portage senior Alex Rietmann put home a short-handed tally at 16:29 for a 4-1 cushion.
Menomonie cut its deficit in half just 4:30 into the second, but Baraboo/Portage’s Aidan Collins responded right back just 35 seconds later to re-establish the three-goal lead and the T-Birds defense held from there. Rietmann added an assist, while Kyle Poole recorded the other goal and goaltender Andrew Schaetzel made 28 saves in the win for Baraboo/Portage.
The T-Birds will try for back-to-back wins on Thursday when it meets Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston in the first rivalry match-up of the year.
Warriors’ girls offensive woes continue
The Portage girls basketball team looked to have a lid on the basket again on Saturday as the Warriors struggled to finish again in a 68-22 non-conference loss to Watertown at Portage High School.
Junior Cameran Ratz scored a team-high 10 points, including both of the Warriors’ 3-pointers, but was only among five Portage players to score. Meanwhile, the Goslings got contributions from nine players, led by a game-high 23 from senior Taya Maas.
Watertown (3-2) wasted little time getting to the Warriors, racing out to a 38-16 halftime lead. Facing a 22-point hole, Portage (0-5) couldn’t get its footing in the second half as it was held to just six points over the final 18 minutes.
Senior Emma Kreuziger added six points for the Warriors, while senior Aubrey Schmutzler added 11 for the Goslings. Portage will look to get off the schneid on Tuesday when it heads to Sauk Prairie (1-1).
Halftime hole sinks Hilltoppers boys
A 22-point halftime deficit proved too deep for the Montello boys basketball team to dig out from as the Hilltoppers suffered a 72-51 loss to Fall River in a Trailways West Conference game on Saturday at Montello High School.
Montello outscored the Pirates over the final 18 minutes but were plundered in the first half to the tune of a 39-17 hole at the break. Junior Caleb Postler scored a team-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace the Toppers, while senior Garrett Isberner added 11.
Meanwhile, the Pirates had three players in double-figures, led by junior Clay Blevins’ 16 points. Montello (0-3, 0-3 Trailways West) returns to action Thursday when it will host Rio.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!