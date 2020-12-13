PREP AREA ROUND-UP: Baraboo/Portage boys hockey picks up first win over Menomonie, 5-3

The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team hung around but couldn’t tame Menomonie in its season-opener on Dec. 1.

Eleven days later, the Thunderbirds flipped the script on the Mustangs on Saturday, grinding out a 5-3 win for their first victory of the season in Menomonie. Baraboo/Portage got goals from five separate players and made a 4-1 lead through the second intermission hold up.

The two teams wasted little time answering each other in the first period as all three goals came within three minutes of each other. Baraboo/Portage senior Campbell Koseor gave the T-Birds (1-3-0) the lead for good when he fired home a pass from Olivier Scanlan for a 2-1 lead with 9 minutes, 33 seconds played in the first period.

Junior Gabe Fitzwilliams extended the T-Birds lead to 3-1 with an unassisted goal at 5:06 of the second before Portage senior Alex Rietmann put home a short-handed tally at 16:29 for a 4-1 cushion.

Menomonie cut its deficit in half just 4:30 into the second, but Baraboo/Portage’s Aidan Collins responded right back just 35 seconds later to re-establish the three-goal lead and the T-Birds defense held from there. Rietmann added an assist, while Kyle Poole recorded the other goal and goaltender Andrew Schaetzel made 28 saves in the win for Baraboo/Portage.