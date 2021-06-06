PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo beats New Holstein on Brewers' field

The Baraboo baseball team waited for the crowd to clear, then stepped on American Family Field to claim a 6-5 non-conference win over New Holstein.

Four Thunderbirds took the mound Sunday at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Quinn Mueller toed the rubber first, throwing a 1-2-3 top of the inning to start a day in which Baraboo allowed just four hits.

Brogan Ludtke had the first hit of the game, which came soon after the Brewers claimed a 2-0 home win over Arizona. The Baraboo senior led off the bottom of the first with a single, but New Holstein's Cooper Olson settled in and sat the rest of the T-Birds down in order.

Olson had eight strikeouts in three innings, allowing just two hits — Ludtke's single and a Riley Weyh triple to lead off the third — in three scoreless innings.

Olson departed with a 2-0 lead after striking out the side in the third. The T-Birds (13-8) got to the New Holstein (13-9) bullpen, starting when Levi Kline was hit by a pitch and scored on a Drew Mistele single to center field.

Baraboo took the lead in the fifth. Dawsan Newman and Zack Gaffney hit back-to-back singles before Payton Steiner walked to load the bases with one out.