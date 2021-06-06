PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo beats New Holstein on Brewers' field

The Baraboo baseball team waited for the crowd to clear, then stepped on American Family Field to claim a 6-5 non-conference win over New Holstein.
Four Thunderbirds took the mound Sunday at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Quinn Mueller toed the rubber first, throwing a 1-2-3 top of the inning to start a day in which Baraboo allowed just four hits.
Brogan Ludtke had the first hit of the game, which came soon after the Brewers claimed a 2-0 home win over Arizona. The Baraboo senior led off the bottom of the first with a single, but New Holstein's Cooper Olson settled in and sat the rest of the T-Birds down in order.
Olson had eight strikeouts in three innings, allowing just two hits — Ludtke's single and a Riley Weyh triple to lead off the third — in three scoreless innings.
Olson departed with a 2-0 lead after striking out the side in the third. The T-Birds (13-8) got to the New Holstein (13-9) bullpen, starting when Levi Kline was hit by a pitch and scored on a Drew Mistele single to center field.
Baraboo took the lead in the fifth. Dawsan Newman and Zack Gaffney hit back-to-back singles before Payton Steiner walked to load the bases with one out.
The T-Birds scored four straight runs without a hit, as Forrest Bailey was hit by a pitch before Kline, Keagan Marking and Kyle Adams walked to give Baraboo a 5-2 lead after five innings.
Olson tripled home a run in the sixth, but Steiner answered by singling home Ludtke in the bottom half to make it 6-3 going into the final inning.
New Holstein threatened to erase the gap, opening the top of the seventh with a walk, walk and hit by pitch to load the bases with no outs. Baraboo pitcher Logan Hammermeister got the first when Olson hit a grounder to Steiner. The shortstop fielded it and threw to Brendan Fitzpatrick at first to record an out as a run scored.
Hunter Lisowe also drove in a run with a fielder's choice, as Hammermeister tossed it to Fitzpatrick to put Baraboo an out away from winning.
Hammermeister got the last one himself, notching a strikeout to strand the tying run at second base.
Marking earned the win, allowing one hit, three walks and two earned runs in two innings.
Seven different T-Birds had hits on the big-league diamond, as Weyh tripled and Gaffney, Teasdale, Newman, Mistele, Steiner and Ludtke each singled.
The T-Birds, who ended a three-game losing streak Sunday, will visit Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season by hosting Stoughton on Friday.