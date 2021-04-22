PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo carries deep 13-player senior class into season

The last time the Baraboo baseball program’s 13-player Class of 2021 took the field for a high school game, they were the young guns. That group of youthful varsity and junior varsity players will now take on the task of leading a Baraboo program that’s making its return under a new head coach.
“This team is relatively inexperienced due to the loss of their junior year to COVID-19, but a close-knit group that has grown up playing the game with each other and learned to play the game competitively together,” said Dan Pavlue, who was hired in the summer of 2019 but has yet to coach a game due to the pandemic canceling all 2020 WIAA spring sports.
While the 2019 team that went 9-16, including 3-11 in conference play to finish last in the Badger North, was built on a deep senior class, there were a number of opportunities for the underclassmen.
Payton Steiner received plenty of them and brings the most experience to the diamond this spring. The senior University of Wisconsin-Superior recruit has played with the varsity since entering high school, spending 2018 at second base before shifting over to shortstop. He’ll also see a lot more time on the mound this spring while occupying a spot near the top of Baraboo’s lineup. Steiner batted .447 in the Woodside High School Summer League in 2020, going 17-for-38 with two triples, two doubles, 10 RBIs, 14 runs, four walks, a .523 on-base percentage and a .605 slugging percentage.
“Payton is a smart, athletic, quick player that likely will be our starting shortstop and one of our top arms,” Pavlue said of Steiner, who had a 2.2 ERA in 16 innings last summer.
Quinn Mueller has also played a lot of baseball. The senior played infield and pitched on occasion in his first two years of varsity baseball, including spending 2019 primarily at third base. Mueller, who won a pair of games with a walk-off single and squeeze bunt as a sophomore, is slotted in as a utility player this spring.
Senior outfielder/pitcher Keagan Marking also played varsity as a sophomore. Senior catcher/first baseman/pitcher Kyle Adams joined Steiner in receiving all-Woodside Summer League honors after batting .367 with two doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, five runs, five walks, a .472 OBP and a .500 slugging percentage during the pandemic-created summer season.
“From an athletic standpoint, Kyle’s strengths include his bat speed, physical strength, hustle and knowledge of the game,” Pavlue said of Adams last summer. “Our coaches fully expect Kyle to play a very important role for our team this spring on offense and defense, regardless of the position or positions he ends up playing.
“He truly wants what is best for the team as a whole, which is a characteristic that is oftentimes difficult to find among high school athletes.”
The deep senior class also includes Forrest Bailey, Michael Byl, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Zack Gaffney, Logan Hammermeister, Brogan Ludtke, Seth Martin, Dawsan Newman and Clayton Teasdale.
“In addition to the 13 seniors, we have a handful of juniors and sophomores that will provide value and depth to our lineup and pitching staff,” Pavlue said.
Junior Levi Kline is the final member of the 2021 Baraboo baseball team with a significant amount of varsity experience. After stepping in as a freshman to play catcher, he’ll take on a much bigger role offensively and defensively this season.
“Levi debuted for our program as a catcher in 2019 as a freshman, and since has gained strength, athleticism, baseball IQ and confidence. Levi has quick hands, a strong arm, a reliable glove and a powerful bat,” Pavlue said. “Levi will likely be our primary catcher this season and hit in the heart of our lineup.”
Brady Henry, Kalob Schadde and Riley Weyh round out Baraboo’s junior class, while Drew Mistele and Hudson Turner are sophomores playing varsity in their first year of high school baseball.
The T-Birds will look to come together quickly over a shortened season that will see the WIAA Division 2 playoffs start June 10. While the WIAA allowed 15 offseason contact days and a number of players participated in pitcher instruction week, practice officially started Monday. The T-Birds will ramp it up quickly, participating in a Saturday scrimmage at Cambridge before hosting DeForest on Tuesday for their first game since a 6-5 loss at Wisconsin Dells in a WIAA Division 2 regional on May 23, 2019.
“If we as a team are able to reach our potential, I fully expect us to compete at the top of the Badger North Conference,” Pavlue said.
It’ll start in the field, where Pavlue said Baraboo “has great depth and versatility defensively, and a robust arsenal of pitchers.”
Steiner, Adams, Bailey, Fitzpatrick, Hammermeister, Ludtke, Marking, Mistele, Schadde, Turner and Weyh are all listed as pitchers entering the season. They'll need a bevy of arms to navigate a 23-game regular season that will be packed into 46 days between April 27 and June 11. In order to make it through that schedule and develop the way they hope, Pavlue said the T-Birds “must continue to take pride in making routinely plays routinely, doing what is best for the team, and coming to baseball each day with a mindset of continuous improvement.”