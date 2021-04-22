PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo carries deep 13-player senior class into season

The last time the Baraboo baseball program’s 13-player Class of 2021 took the field for a high school game, they were the young guns. That group of youthful varsity and junior varsity players will now take on the task of leading a Baraboo program that’s making its return under a new head coach.

“This team is relatively inexperienced due to the loss of their junior year to COVID-19, but a close-knit group that has grown up playing the game with each other and learned to play the game competitively together,” said Dan Pavlue, who was hired in the summer of 2019 but has yet to coach a game due to the pandemic canceling all 2020 WIAA spring sports.

While the 2019 team that went 9-16, including 3-11 in conference play to finish last in the Badger North, was built on a deep senior class, there were a number of opportunities for the underclassmen.