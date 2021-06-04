PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo drops non-conference game in Tomah

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tomah pitcher Benny Pierce retired Baraboo in order in the top of the fourth, getting the Timberwolves right back to the plate. They touched home again in the bottom half, as Long doubled and eventually scored on a passed ball before Brandon Betthauser singled home a run.

Baraboo stranded a pair of runners in the fifth, while Tomah tacked on two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Baraboo's final run of the day came when Teasdale led off the sixth with a walk, advanced to third on an error and scored on a passed ball.

The T-Birds were held to five hits. Benny Pierce allowed four of them to go along with seven walks and four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Brett Pierce allowed one hit and one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.

Five different players had hits for Baraboo. Weyh's home run was the only one that went for extra bases, while Steiner, Turner, Mistele and Ludtke each singled.

Weyh started on the mound for the T-Birds, allowing six hits and four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings before giving way to Mistele. The sophomore allowed four hits and one earned run in 1 2/3 innings, and Turner allowed two hits and one earned run in an inning of work.