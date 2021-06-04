PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo drops non-conference game in Tomah

The Baraboo High School baseball team's bats couldn't match Tomah for a full seven innings, as the visiting Thunderbirds suffered a 10-5 non-conference loss at Tomah High School.
The teams traded two-run innings early on, but the Baraboo bats went quite while Tomah scored at least one run in every inning.
The T-Birds (12-8) struck first, starting when Clayton Teasdale and Payton Steiner drew walks to lead off the game. Hudson Turner singled home Teasdale, while Drew Mistele and Kyle Adams drew consecutive walks to force a run home and give Baraboo a 2-0 lead.
Tomah answered immediately, with Drew Brockman hitting an RBI double and coming around to score on an Evan Long single in the bottom of the first. The duo struck again in the bottom of the second. After Charlie Joyce was hit by a pitch, Brockman doubled and Long hit into an error that gave Tomah a 4-2 advantage.
Baraboo's Riley Weyh went deep in the top of the third, hitting a solo home run to center field to pull the T-Birds within 4-3. They erased the gap after Mistele singled, Adams walked and Brogan Ludtke hit an RBI single to tie the game at 4 going into the bottom of the third.
Tomah (8-8) took the lead for good when Joyce hit into an error that scored Tanner Mathias and gave the Timberwolves a 5-4 lead after the third.
Tomah pitcher Benny Pierce retired Baraboo in order in the top of the fourth, getting the Timberwolves right back to the plate. They touched home again in the bottom half, as Long doubled and eventually scored on a passed ball before Brandon Betthauser singled home a run.
Baraboo stranded a pair of runners in the fifth, while Tomah tacked on two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Baraboo's final run of the day came when Teasdale led off the sixth with a walk, advanced to third on an error and scored on a passed ball.
The T-Birds were held to five hits. Benny Pierce allowed four of them to go along with seven walks and four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Brett Pierce allowed one hit and one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.
Five different players had hits for Baraboo. Weyh's home run was the only one that went for extra bases, while Steiner, Turner, Mistele and Ludtke each singled.
Weyh started on the mound for the T-Birds, allowing six hits and four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings before giving way to Mistele. The sophomore allowed four hits and one earned run in 1 2/3 innings, and Turner allowed two hits and one earned run in an inning of work.
Brockman went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Tomah, while Brett Pierce went 2-for-4 with an RBI.