PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo holds Reedsburg to 3 hits in regional win

A trio of Baraboo arms combined to throw a three-hitter Tuesday.
The second-seeded Thunderbirds could theoretically run it back in Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional final against No. 3 Onalaska, as Zack Gaffney, Quinn Mueller and Payton Steiner all stayed under the pitch limit during Tuesday’s 7-1 semifinal win over No. 7 Reedsburg.
“We threw three arms today, and the idea behind it was to try to keep everybody under the pitch count so they can pitch again Thursday on one day rest,” Baraboo head coach Dan Pavlue said. “All three guys came out and did their job.”
“I’m going to remember the work ethic of the seniors,” Reedsburg coach Chris Hahn said after his team was eliminated. “No matter if we were winning or losing, the attitude they came to practice with — and the effort they put forth in practice — was top notch.”
The T-Birds (15-9) never trailed in their playoff opener at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo. Gaffney made sure of it by working around Reedsburg’s quick start in the top of the first inning.
The Beavers (7-13) opened the game with a Danny Ely double and a Sawyer Molitor single to put runners at first and second with no outs. But Gaffney settled in, inducing a pair of fly outs before ending the inning with a three-pitch strikeout.
Baraboo, which swept Reedsburg in a May 22 doubleheader at Mary Rountree Evans Field, took control in the bottom of the second inning Tuesday. Riley Weyh, who batted fifth, led off with a hard single to center field. Drew Mistele laced a single to right field before Brady Henry beat out an infield single to load the bases with no outs.
Reedsburg pitcher Hunter Wais notched a three-pitch strikeout, but Brogan Ludtke took the next at-bat out of Wais’ hands. Ludtke chopped a grounder to the left side of the infield and touched first safely after an error allowed a run to score.
Leadoff batter Clayton Teasdale followed with an RBI single through the left side before Steiner’s sacrifice fly to deep right field advanced all three runners and gave the T-Birds a 3-0 lead after two innings.
The Beavers didn’t find as much fortune when they loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third. Ely, Molitor and Wais each drew walks off Gaffney, who eventually got Cooper Oakes to hit a ground ball to first base. Steiner picked it up and fired home to catcher Levi Kline to record a force out.
The T-Birds almost got out of the inning scotch free, nearly turning a double play when Edison Alonso hit a grounder to Henry at second base. But Alonso beat out Mistele’s throw to first and Molitor scored to cut Reedsburg’s deficit to 3-1.
Mueller came on in relief of Gaffney and third baseman Hudson Turner ended the inning by fielding Keith Curtin’s grounder and throwing to Steiner to keep Baraboo in front.
Wais sat Baraboo down in order in the bottom of the third, then the Beavers loaded the base again in the fourth. The T-Birds got out of it unscathed this time.
Reedsburg’s rally started when Baraboo committed two errors on ground balls hit by Caden Brandt and Ely. Molitor drew a walk to load the bases with two outs, but Mueller got Wais to ground out to Mistele to end the threat.
“Baraboo made some plays to get out of some of those,” Hahn said. “But they also put us in some of those situations with walks and kicking the ball around, which was uncharacteristic of them. We were a base hit here or there in the second, third and fourth innings from having a lead instead of being down. And that would make the later game a different story. But Baraboo played really well, so you tip your hats.”
Mueller kept the Beavers in check from there. The senior allowed just one hit and one walk in 3 1/3 innings of work.
“He did a great job of throwing strikes, putting the ball in play and trusting our defense to get outs,” Pavlue said of the second-team All-Badger North Conference pitcher.
Baraboo tacked on four insurance runs down the stretch, scoring twice in the fifth and in the sixth. Steiner and Turner singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth, with Steiner eventually scoring on an error and Weyh doubling to deep center field to bring Turner home.
Keegan Marking was hit by a pitch to start the sixth-inning rally. Ludtke drove him in with a double down the third-base line, then Steiner singled to bring Ludtke home to cap the scoring.
Steiner closed it out on the mound. The senior entered after Mueller had a full count on Molitor. Steiner ended the at-bat with one pitch before getting a ground out and a strikeout to end the game.
“I think a lot of things were going for us tonight,” Pavlue said. “Having played them twice, it’s a team we were familiar with, and we were playing at home — which is a spot we’ve played significantly better than on the road. I think that played a role.”
With the same formula is available Thursday, the T-Birds will take some time to figure out how they’re going to attack Onalaska, which claimed a 10-9 win over No. 6 Tomah on Tuesday. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to take on No. 1 La Crosse Central or No. 4 Sauk Prairie in Monday’s sectional semifinals.
Sauk Prairie 6, Holmen 5 (8)
Quinn Baier’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning completed a comeback that kept No. 4 Sauk Prairie alive in the WIAA Division 1 baseball regionals Tuesday.
The host Eagles (11-10) earned a 6-5 victory over No. 5 Holmen (9-15), rallying from a 5-2 deficit in the top of the third inning with one run in the bottom of the third and two in the bottom of the seventh.
Baier tripled and Uselman doubled for Sauk Prairie, which will visit No. 1 La Crosse Central on Thursday.
BARABOO 7, REEDSBURG 1
Reedsburg 001 000 0 — 1 3 2
Baraboo 030 022 x — 7 10 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Wais (L; 3.0-5-3-1-1-1), Ely (3.0-5-4-4-2-1); B: Gaffney (W; 2.2-2-1-1-1-3), Mueller (3.1-1-0-0-1-1), Steiner (1.0-0-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — R: Ely (2B); B: Weyh 2x4 (2B), Ludtke (2B), Teasdale 2x4, Steiner 2x3. At Mary Rountree Evans Field, Baraboo.
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, HOLMEN 5 (8)
Holmen 014 000 00 — 5 11 1
Sauk Prairie 201 000 21 — 6 10 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Gegenfurtner (4.0-5-3-1-3-4), Boylen (3.0-4-2-2-3-2), Conley (0.2-1-1-1-0-1); SP: Frey (6.0-9-5-4-6-1), Baier (2.0-2-0-0-4-2).
Leading hitters — H: Goodell (2B), Troyanek 2x3, Smith 2x4, Nevala 2x3; SP: Baier 3x4 (3B), Uselman 2x4 (2B). At Chuck Hall Memorial Field, Sauk City.