PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo holds Reedsburg to 3 hits in regional win

Mueller came on in relief of Gaffney and third baseman Hudson Turner ended the inning by fielding Keith Curtin’s grounder and throwing to Steiner to keep Baraboo in front.

Wais sat Baraboo down in order in the bottom of the third, then the Beavers loaded the base again in the fourth. The T-Birds got out of it unscathed this time.

Reedsburg’s rally started when Baraboo committed two errors on ground balls hit by Caden Brandt and Ely. Molitor drew a walk to load the bases with two outs, but Mueller got Wais to ground out to Mistele to end the threat.

“Baraboo made some plays to get out of some of those,” Hahn said. “But they also put us in some of those situations with walks and kicking the ball around, which was uncharacteristic of them. We were a base hit here or there in the second, third and fourth innings from having a lead instead of being down. And that would make the later game a different story. But Baraboo played really well, so you tip your hats.”

Mueller kept the Beavers in check from there. The senior allowed just one hit and one walk in 3 1/3 innings of work.

“He did a great job of throwing strikes, putting the ball in play and trusting our defense to get outs,” Pavlue said of the second-team All-Badger North Conference pitcher.

