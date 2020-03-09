PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo to play at Miller Park in May
PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo to play at Miller Park in May

Calvin Peterson

Baraboo first baseman Calvin Peterson fields a pickoff throw during a 2019 WIAA regional loss at Wisconsin Dells.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

The Baraboo High School baseball team will take the field at Miller Park in Milwaukee this spring.

The Thunderbirds are scheduled to play a non-conference game against New Holstein at 11 a.m. on May 12.

In order to play at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Baraboo baseball program is selling tickets to the May 9 and May 10 Brewers' games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The May 9 game starts at 6:05 p.m., while the May 10 game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for each game are $24 for seats in the loge bleachers, $30 in the loge outfield and $40 in the lodge infield. General parking is $13, while preferred parking is $19.

To purchase tickets, submit payment by cash or a check made payable to Baraboo Dugout Club for Baseball to a Baraboo High School baseball player, coach or parent. Tickets will be distributed about one week before the game.

For more information, contact Baraboo varsity baseball coach Dan Pavlue at dpavlue@barabooschools.net.

