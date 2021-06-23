PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo's Steiner, Teasdale, Mueller, Gaffney make All-Badger North team

The Baraboo baseball team’s 13-player Class of 2021 spent a lot of time on Mary Rountree Evans Field over the years. In their final spring on their home diamond, four of them earned spots on the All-Badger North Conference team.
Infielder Payton Steiner made the first team, while Quinn Mueller was a second-team pitcher, and Zack Gaffney and Clayton Teasdale picked up honorable mention nods.
Steiner, a four-year starter counting the canceled 2020 season, made the all-conference team for the first time as a senior. The University of Wisconsin-Superior recruit primarily played shortstop and pitched this season. He batted .442 (38-86) with 12 doubles, seven triples, 31 RBIs, 29 runs, 10 walks, 10 steals and just five strikeouts. Steiner, who will play in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game this summer, also had a 3-2 record on the mound, tallying a 2.96 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 innings.
“His passion for baseball and tremendous work ethic has paid off in a statistically impressive senior season,” Baraboo head coach Dan Pavlue said. “His aggressiveness as a hitter and base runner has proven very difficult for opponents to defend. Payton has exceptional hand-eye coordination, athleticism and speed to go along with a great baseball mind and an emotionally collected approach to the game. It is great to see Payton receiving this recognition. He deserves every bit of it.”
Sauk Prairie junior Kurtis Price and Reedsburg senior Hunter Wais joined Steiner on the All-Badger North first team. DeForest won all three of the conference’s top honors, as senior Mason Kirchberg was named the Player of the Year, senior Keagon Kaufmann was named the Pitcher of the Year and Harold Olson was named the Coach of the Year.
Mueller also earned his first all-conference recognition in his fourth year on varsity. He stepped on the mound nine times this season, making six starts and notching a 2.50 ERA with a 2-1 record and 16 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings.
“Quinn has developed into one of our top pitchers and team leaders this season,” Pavlue said. “One reason for Quinn's success is his ability to pitch to contact and get hitters to miss the sweet spot of the bat to produce routine fly balls and ground balls. This has allowed Quinn to pitch deep into games on low pitch counts. I have been impressed with Quinn's ability to vary his pitches — keeping hitters guessing and off-balance. He is a fierce competitor on the mound and has worked very hard to polish his pitching skills to be at his best this season.”
The Badger North coaches also recognized Gaffney for his work on the mound. The senior pitcher finished with a 4-2 record across 12 appearances, including eight starts. He tallied a 2.54 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 12 walks and two complete games in 41 1/3 innings.
“Zack has been a huge reason for our team's defensive success this season,” Pavlue said. “When Zack is ‘on,’ which is more often than not, he is extremely challenging to hit. His arsenal of pitches keeps hitters guessing, and creates a high rate of swings and misses. Zack is a smart pitcher that pounds the zone with strikes and has worked extremely hard to be a go-to arm for us this season.
“Zack, along with Quinn and Payton, have been a dangerous trio of arms that have consistently put our team in great positions to win baseball games.”
Teasdale did much of his work at the top of Baraboo’s batting order. The speedy leadoff batter and outfielder frequently set the table, batting .324 (22-68) with one double, 23 runs, 11 RBIs, 10 walks and 13 stolen bases.
“Clayton has been a spark to our offense this season, utilizing his impressive speed and hand-eye coordination to put balls in play and use his legs to get on base for his team,” Pavlue said. “Clayton has a good eye at the plate, and puts great swings on pitches he knows he can hit hard. Although not a consistent extra-base hit threat for us, Clayton has put forth tremendous offensive production by applying pressure to opponents by using his speed to challenge fielders to field the baseball cleanly and make good throws. Clayton plays with an impressive level of passion and intensity, which is contagious to his teammates.”
Three more Sauk County athletes — Reedsburg senior Danny Ely, Sauk Prairie senior Tyler Uselman and Sauk Prairie junior Brenden Larsen — made the second team.
Five Sauk Prairie individuals earned honorable mention recognition, with senior Kyle Breunig earning the nod along with junior teammates Quinn Baier, Noah Frey, Spencer Alisch and Adam Hutter. Reedsburg senior Keith Curtin, junior Sawyer Molitor and sophomore Edison Alonso earned honorable mention selections.
Baraboo (16-10) ended its season with a 7-2 loss to Onalaska, which went on to win the sectional title, in a WIAA Division 1 regional final in Baraboo on June 17. The T-Birds went 8-6 in Badger North play to finish third in the conference. DeForest and Waunakee each went 11-3 to win the title, while Beaver Dam (7-7), Mount Horeb (7-7), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Reedsburg (5-9) and Portage (2-12) rounded out the standings.