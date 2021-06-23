PREP BASEBALL: Baraboo's Steiner, Teasdale, Mueller, Gaffney make All-Badger North team

“Zack has been a huge reason for our team's defensive success this season,” Pavlue said. “When Zack is ‘on,’ which is more often than not, he is extremely challenging to hit. His arsenal of pitches keeps hitters guessing, and creates a high rate of swings and misses. Zack is a smart pitcher that pounds the zone with strikes and has worked extremely hard to be a go-to arm for us this season.

“Zack, along with Quinn and Payton, have been a dangerous trio of arms that have consistently put our team in great positions to win baseball games.”

Teasdale did much of his work at the top of Baraboo’s batting order. The speedy leadoff batter and outfielder frequently set the table, batting .324 (22-68) with one double, 23 runs, 11 RBIs, 10 walks and 13 stolen bases.