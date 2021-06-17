PREP BASEBALL: Onalaska's early rally costs Baraboo in regional final

Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said all the credit goes to Onalaska for its hot start.

“You got to tip your cap to that ball club, it’s just a great hitting ball club,” Pavlue said. “They’re very talented, they came to play, they came to swing. They just put the bat on the ball and put it where we weren’t that first inning.”

After the ugly first inning, Steiner shut down the Onalaska offense. The University of Wisconsin-Superior signee gave up just one hit — a leadoff single by Hoeft in the third inning — and faced just one batter over the minimum in the second through fifth innings.

Pavlue said Steiner showed his resiliency with the way he pitched on Thursday.

“At this point, I have coached hundreds of high school baseball players and I can’t say that there are many more that are more mature than (Steiner) is,” Pavlue said. “He’s level-headed, he’s mature, he’s a competitor. He uses anger and frustration in a positive way, and I think that’s what you saw on the mound. He just locked in. It just gave him fuel for the fire and he locked in and competed his butt off, until he couldn’t go anymore.”