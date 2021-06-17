PREP BASEBALL: Onalaska's early rally costs Baraboo in regional final

BARABOO — The Onalaska baseball team jumped on Baraboo senior starting pitcher Payton Steiner in the opening inning to the tune of four runs on six hits, giving the Hilltoppers an early lead.
The Thunderbirds did their best to make things interesting, cutting the lead in half in the third inning, but Onalaska starting pitcher Ben Faas made sure his team’s advantage held up, as the Hilltoppers left town with a 7-2 victory in a Division 1 regional championship game at Mary Rountree Evans Field on Thursday afternoon.
Faas went the distance on the mound for Onalaska (14-9), giving up just four hits. The left-hander retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced after Baraboo (16-10) scored its only two runs of the game in the third.
Onalaska did the majority of its damage in the four-run opening frame. After Steiner retired the first batter on a fly ball to right field, Hilltoppers No. 2 hitter Griffin Schultz reached on a bunt single when the T-Birds failed to cover first base. Schultz then stole second and scored on Wade Fox’s single to left field to make it 1-0.
Fox would advance to second on the play when his hit squirted past the Baraboo left fielder, allowing him to score on Bryce Hoeft’s single to left to make it 2-0.
Steiner temporarily slowed the Hilltopper hit parade by getting August Brandt to fly out to center, but Hoeft stole second and scored on Ayden Larsen’s base hit to right field, making it 3-0. After another bunt single, Onalaska’s Kaden Kokaisel stroked a double to the left-field corner, scoring the fourth run of the inning.
Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said all the credit goes to Onalaska for its hot start.
“You got to tip your cap to that ball club, it’s just a great hitting ball club,” Pavlue said. “They’re very talented, they came to play, they came to swing. They just put the bat on the ball and put it where we weren’t that first inning.”
After the ugly first inning, Steiner shut down the Onalaska offense. The University of Wisconsin-Superior signee gave up just one hit — a leadoff single by Hoeft in the third inning — and faced just one batter over the minimum in the second through fifth innings.
Pavlue said Steiner showed his resiliency with the way he pitched on Thursday.
“At this point, I have coached hundreds of high school baseball players and I can’t say that there are many more that are more mature than (Steiner) is,” Pavlue said. “He’s level-headed, he’s mature, he’s a competitor. He uses anger and frustration in a positive way, and I think that’s what you saw on the mound. He just locked in. It just gave him fuel for the fire and he locked in and competed his butt off, until he couldn’t go anymore.”
After Faas retired the first six Baraboo batters of the game, the T-Birds made some noise in the third. Senior Dawson Newman opened the frame with a walk, and two batters later, senior Keagan Marking reached on an Onalaska fielding error.
Baraboo leadoff hitter, senior Clayton Teasdale, followed with a perfectly placed bunt that not only brought home Newman, but allowed Teasdale to reach safely when Faas' flip to first base bounced off Teasdale, giving him an RBI single. Steiner followed with a single to center, driving home Marking to make it 4-2.
Baraboo almost pulled within a run, but Onalaska got out of a major jam. With runners on the corners and one out, Baraboo sophomore Hudson Turner hit a grounder to Onalaska shortstop Hoeft, who turned a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play. Turner was called out at first base on a bang-bang play that ultimately prevented Baraboo from scoring its third run of the inning.
Steiner may have begun to tire a bit in the sixth, when Brandt drew a leadoff walk. Steiner was then called for a balk, allowing the runner to move to second, where he eventually scored on Kokaisel’s second RBI double of the game to make it 5-2.
The Hilltoppers made it 6-2 when Marking couldn’t corral a blooper to shallow center field, allowing Kokaisel to score from second.
Onalaska added an unearned run in the seventh off of senior reliever Logan Hammermeister when Baraboo junior catcher Levi Kline threw the ball into left field while trying to gun down Hoeft, who was trying to advance from second to third on a wild pitch, which allowed Hoeft to scoot home to make it 7-2.
Baraboo went quietly in the seventh on three straight grounders, sending the Hilltoppers to a sectional semifinal matchup with La Crosse Central in Baraboo on Monday.
The loss marked the end for 13 senior Thunderbirds. It was a group that helped Baraboo compete for a Badger North Conference title before dropping back to third place late in the season.
“I’m proud as hell of every single one of them,” Pavlue said of his seniors. “This is technically my second year, but with last year getting canceled, it’s the first real group I’ve had a full season with and they have laid the foundation of what I really believe our program should be about.”