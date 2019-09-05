Dan Pavlue has been hired as the Baraboo varsity baseball coach, athletic director Jim Langkamp announced Thursday afternoon.
There will be a public introductory meeting 6 p.m. Sunday in the Baraboo High School library.
Pavlue has been involved with baseball since graduating from Waunakee High School in 2007, including being the head student assistant for the University of Minnesota baseball team, coaching American Legion baseball in Hudson and Madison, and being an assistant coach at Edgewood College.
Pavlue will replace Steve Considine, who left the Baraboo School District over the summer to become an assistant principal and athletic director in the Lake Mills School District.
Considine spent five years as Baraboo’s baseball coach, winning the second Badger North Conference championship in program history in 2017. The Thunderbirds compiled a 9-14 record in 2019, earning a No. 5 seed in the playoffs before suffering a 6-5 season-ending loss to Wisconsin Dells.
