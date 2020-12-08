PREP BASKETBALL: High-scoring Baraboo duo not enough in loss to Westfield

Sophomore guard Taylor Pfaff and senior guard Maya White Eagle scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, but the Baraboo prep girls basketball suffered a 75-57 non-conference loss at Westfield on Tuesday.

Pfaff made six of Baraboo's eight 3-pointers en route to leading all scorers with 21 points, while White Eagle made the other two and scored at least 20 points for the third time this season. Jadynn Gruner and Jayden Ross added six and five points, respectively.

Westfield (4-2), which scored 45 first-half points, got 18 points apiece from Lexi Brakebush and Brandi Lentz.

The Thunderbirds (1-3), who have lost three straight since a season-opening win over Portage, will return to action when they host Janesville Parker on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tomah 77, Baraboo 41

The Baraboo boys basketball team suffered a 77-41 home loss to unbeaten Tomah to fall to 0-3 on the season.

Gabe McReynolds was the lone T-Bird to score in double figures. The 6-foot-6 junior scored 12 points on five field goals, while Riley Weyh added nine points and Drew Mistele chipped in seven points.