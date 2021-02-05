PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wieman, White Eagle each hit 1,000-point mark in Baraboo-Reedsburg game

Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman and Baraboo's Maya White Eagle each hit a career milestone Friday night.

Each player scored the 1,000th point of their high school careers during Reedsburg's 76-37 home win over Baraboo.

Wieman, a junior forward, put up a game-high 24 points to surpass the milestone. White Eagle, who spend her first three seasons at Madison Memorial before returning home, scored a team-high 19 points to reach 1,002 for her career.

Trenna Cherney added 22 points for Reedsburg (15-1), which also got 15 points from Sydney Cherney. Caitlyn Frank chipped in nine points for the Thunderbirds (3-17).

The Beavers, who are ranked third in Division 2 by the AP, swept the season series with their rivals, also claiming a 65-42 win at Baraboo on Jan. 4.

The Beavers are a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2 postseason and will receive a first-round bye before hosting No. 4 Baraboo or No. 5 Portage in a Feb. 12 regional semifinal.

