PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wieman, White Eagle each hit 1,000-point mark in Baraboo-Reedsburg game

Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman and Baraboo's Maya White Eagle each hit a career milestone Friday night.
Each player scored the 1,000th point of their high school careers during Reedsburg's 76-37 home win over Baraboo.
Wieman, a junior forward, put up a game-high 24 points to surpass the milestone. White Eagle, who spend her first three seasons at Madison Memorial before returning home, scored a team-high 19 points to reach 1,002 for her career.
Trenna Cherney added 22 points for Reedsburg (15-1), which also got 15 points from Sydney Cherney. Caitlyn Frank chipped in nine points for the Thunderbirds (3-17).
The Beavers, who are ranked third in Division 2 by the AP, swept the season series with their rivals, also claiming a 65-42 win at Baraboo on Jan. 4.
The Beavers are a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2 postseason and will receive a first-round bye before hosting No. 4 Baraboo or No. 5 Portage in a Feb. 12 regional semifinal.
Sauk Prairie 43, DeForest 42
The visiting Norskies (7-6) held a 38-31 lead over the Eagles (9-7) with seven minutes to go, but Sauk Prairie's Naomi Breunig put up seven points over the next four minutes to tie the game. Olivia Breunig hit a 3-pointer with 2:51 to go, and Sauk Prairie held on to seal the deal. Naomi Breunig finished with 12 points to lead the Eagles, and Aspin Kelliher put up 12 for DeForest.
Sauk Prairie will wrap up the regular season by hosting Waunakee on Monday. Following a first-round bye, the second-seeded Eagles will begin their postseason by hosting No. 3 McFarland on Feb. 12.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Baraboo 65, Wautoma 62
Justin Philipp scored 27 points and Baraboo (3-14) ended a three-game losing streak with Friday's 65-62 overtime win over visiting Wautoma (9-11).
Philipp scored seven of Baraboo's 12 overtime points, helping the T-Birds pull away after the teams were tied at 53 at the end of regulation. Drew Mistele and Gabe McReynolds each added nine points for the T-Birds.