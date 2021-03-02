PREP BOWLING: Baraboo teams, individuals advance to state in Green Bay

The Baraboo High School Bowling Club is sending a full contingent to state this weekend.
Both the program's boys and girls teams qualified for state, which will run from Friday through Sunday at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.
The boys will head to state after an 11-1 season that saw them compile a 191 per game average, while the girls went 8-4 with a 140 average.
The Baraboo boys advanced to state by taking first in District 9A competition, while the girls took second. A quartet of Thunderbirds will also compete in Friday's singles competition.
Brogan Ludtke qualified for state by leading District 9A with a 91.08 fill percentage. Riley Yngsdal's 84.47 fill percentage was third among District 9A boys, while the Baraboo girls team had Taylor Reppen (73.58) and Jorden Frinkle (62.96) take second and fourth, respectively, in the district.
The state singles competition is a three-game series in which the top 25% of bowlers move on to Saturday evening's semifinals.
Baraboo's individuals will be joined by their teammates for Saturday morning's team event. Charlie Burzynski, Jenna Meise, Abby Gasser and Rachel Nelson will round out the girls team, while Brice Parchem, Aaron Becker, Kyle Adams and Brett Grefe will team up with Ludtke and Yngsdal to represent the boys.
After 15 games of Baker Format competition, the top-five teams in Division 1 and Division 2 will move on to Saturday night's semifinals. The teams that get through semifinals will participate in championship competition Sunday, which will start with singles events before moving on to team competition in the afternoon.
The state tournament isn't the end for Baraboo, as the club will also send three girls and three boys to an all-stars competition in Milwaukee on March 13. The event brings the state's 14 districts together for a competition that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the last time the event was held, Baraboo's Ludtke and John Meegan helped the District 9A boys win the title.