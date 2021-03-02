PREP BOWLING: Baraboo teams, individuals advance to state in Green Bay

The Baraboo High School Bowling Club is sending a full contingent to state this weekend.

Both the program's boys and girls teams qualified for state, which will run from Friday through Sunday at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.

The boys will head to state after an 11-1 season that saw them compile a 191 per game average, while the girls went 8-4 with a 140 average.

The Baraboo boys advanced to state by taking first in District 9A competition, while the girls took second. A quartet of Thunderbirds will also compete in Friday's singles competition.

Brogan Ludtke qualified for state by leading District 9A with a 91.08 fill percentage. Riley Yngsdal's 84.47 fill percentage was third among District 9A boys, while the Baraboo girls team had Taylor Reppen (73.58) and Jorden Frinkle (62.96) take second and fourth, respectively, in the district.

The state singles competition is a three-game series in which the top 25% of bowlers move on to Saturday evening's semifinals.